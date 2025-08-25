Should fantasy managers draft TreVeyon Henderson? Outlook for Patriots RB in 2025

TreVeyon Henderson enters an intriguing situation to start his NFL career. After a four-year career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, which included the 2024 national championship, Henderson was selected with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

His rookie campaign doesn't appear to have a clear path, but if he maximizes his chances with the rebuilding New England Patriots, Henderson could be a valuable piece for fantasy football managers.

Should you draft New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson in 2025?

NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Henderson had an inconsistent college career. He started at a high point, carrying the ball 183 times for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing. Despite recording 107 and 156 carries in the next two respective seasons, he couldn't match his freshman production.

It all changed in 2024, when he ran the ball 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. While he missed a chunk of games in his sophomore and junior seasons, the 22-year-old had a strong closure to his collegiate career. Besides being a fast and elusive runner, he can also catch the football, which makes him a dual threat.

TreVeyon Henderson's fantasy outlook in 2025

Sportskeeda's Fantasy Draft simulation tool projects TreVeyon Henderson to record 232.9 points in 2025, including 1056.3 yards rushing, 10.3 touchdowns rushing, 28.69 receptions for 299.9 yards receiving and 1.1 touchdown receiving.

ESPN ranks him RB18 for his rookie season, higher than established veterans such as Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker III, D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery.

Is TreVeyon Henderson a good pick in fantasy football this year?

The easy answer would be yes, but that would depend on what you are looking for. Henderson will likely be used in third-down situations by Josh McDaniels, with Rhamondre Stevenson taking more touches on paper. He can still make some noise in the backfield, but Henderson isn't the player who will save your team.

This could change if Stevenson struggles to get things going, but at this moment, while they are in a committee, Henderson is second on the depth chart.

Where should you draft TreVeyon Henderson this year?

Henderson should have a high ceiling under the right circumstances, and it remains to be seen if the Patriots provide such. This is a young team that can benefit from his presence, but the offensive coordinator might have unique plans for him.

Fantasy managers should draft him in the mid to late rounds and perhaps use him as a flex instead of a top RB.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

