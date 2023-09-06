Should I draft Chris Olave or Jaylen Waddle for fantasy football in 2023?

Chris Olave and Jaylen Waddle are two of the most talented young receivers in the league. Both of them performed quite well during their college careers with Ohio State and Alabama, respectively, and now are ready to become superstars in the NFL.

Heading into this season, as per Fantasy Pros, Olave has an ADP of 25 while Waddle has an ADP of 24. Due to them being so close in preseason fantasy rankings, many people are often about who to draft among the two players, and in this article, we are going to discuss it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chris Olave Fantasy Football Outlook 2023

Chris Olave: New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Olave was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and despite a lot of concerns around the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation last season, he impressed many.

In his rookie season, Olave had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and scored four touchdowns in 15 games. He averaged 14.5 yards per reception and 69.5 yards per game.

All his numbers are likely to go up in 2023 as he will now play alongside Derek Carr. The former Raiders quarterback is more motivated than ever, and he can definitely bring the best out of Olave.

Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Outlook 2023

Jaylen Waddle: Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

Unlike Olave, Waddle was drafted in 2021. He had a pretty good rookie season, but the addition of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins elevated his game to the next level.

In 17 games alongside Hill last season, Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and scored eight touchdowns. He recorded a massive 18.1 yards per reception and 79.8 yards per game last year.

In comparison to it, his yards per reception, and yards per game were significantly lower in his rookie season. It is evident that playing alongside Hill has allowed him to make explosive plays, and if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, Waddle could have a monster season.

Chris Olave or Jaylen Waddle: Who to draft?

Whether you draft Chris Olave or Jaydon Waddle, you will not be disappointed. Both the wide receivers are primed to have a great season, but it can be said that Olave will be the go-to guy for Carr.

While Hill is still the best option for Tagovailoa, due to Michael Thomas' injury concerns, Olave is in the position to register a better season than the former Alabama star. Playing in a weak division of NFC South could help the Saints wide receiver to be better as well.

Olave and the Saints begin their season against the Tennessee Titans, while Waddle and the Dolphins will go against the Los Angeles Chargers.