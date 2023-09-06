Should I draft Ja'Marr Chase or Tyreek Hill for fantasy football in 2023?

Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill come into the 2023 fantasy football as two of the top wide receiver options, with Chase being second and Hill third. At the end of the year, they'll more than likely be two of the top scorers again. Picking between them can be tough, but this article is here to help guide you. Here's the comparison, as well as some advice on who to pick.

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Ja'Marr Chase was a great fantasy option last year for the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished fourth in points per game, averaging a touch over 20 for each game. He missed some time, but still managed to land 11th in total points. Adding that 20 point average for all of the weeks he missed, he would have placed third.

Chase is as good as any wide receiver in the NFL, and he has something most of them do not: an elite quarterback. Joe Burrow is exceptional and the combination of those two have made for a prolific fantasy output on more than a few occasions.

The other elite receivers don't have as good of a quarterback, which only helps Chase look even better. He does have Tee Higgins behind him, but Chase is the clear WR1 and gets the majority of the targets.

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Outlook in 2023

Tyreek Hill was the second-highest scoring wide receiver in the NFL last year. Per game, he scored the third-highest with 20.4. He was an elite option, and that was with a backup quarterback in several games. He proved to be QB-proof, but having Tua Tagovailoa the entire season might have helped him score even more.

Hill has plans to be the first 2,000 yard receiver in the NFL. That's definitely easier said than done, but it shows that he has no intentions of doing anything but dominating.

He does have to deal with Jaylen Waddle, but Waddle was a good fantasy option last year and it didn't hamper Hill one bit. He's one of the safest picks out there in fantasy and will be a good player once again.

Who should you draft in 2023?

In 2023, both of these players will be good. There's only one caveat- Ja'Marr Chase isn't likely to slide past second or third overall at the latest. Tyreek Hill, on the other hand, has been going as late as eighth overall, so he's on the board longer.

Ja'Marr Chase is arguably the better pick

If you're picking second or third and both Chase and Hill are there, go with Chase. He has more upside and will probably end up as the better scoring option. Additionally, if you're picking fifth or later and Chase is still there, that would be a slide and you should draft him.

If he's gone and you want an elite wide receiver, you can rest assured that Hill will be a great pick and help you win a lot of games.