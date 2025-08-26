Should I draft Kyren Williams? Fantasy outlook for Rams RB in 2025

Kyren Williams has established himself as one of the best running backs in all of football over the past two NFL seasons. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish alumni has back to back seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards and over 11 rushing touchdowns.

In fantasy football, Williams has finished as the RB7 (2023) and the RB7 (2024) during that span in PPR (points per reception) leagues. Last year, he averaged an impressive 17.0 points per game and was a top end RB1 in fantasy football for managers who had him on their team.

As a result, Williams is being projected as a top running back option once again in fantasy football this year. Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Williams as the RB12 and the No. 35 overall player available in PPR drafts. Should this ranking be the case in your draft, Williams will likely be selected in the fourth round.

Kyren Williams 2025 fantasy football outlook after back to back amazing seasons

Williams is a complete running back and has performed as such over the past two seasons. He is quick and agile, has great vision, and is a powerful rusher. As a receiver, he is talented in pass protection, has elite route running skills, and has strong hands.

Although the Rams do have talented college football running back Blake Corum on the roster, Williams was the clear RB1 last year, something that is expected to remain the same this year as well. In 2024, Corum only had 58 carries as a rusher compared to 316 by Williams.

Williams is being selected as a high-end RB2 in fantasy football this year. However, Williams has proven over the past few seasons that he has clear RB1 potential and someone who can be fantasy football relevant in every aspect of the game. The combination of elite talent and his established role in a great offensive unit makes Williams a solid RB1 this year with overall top five upside.

