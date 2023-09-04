Should I draft Patrick Mahomes in 2023? Fantasy football outlook for Super Bowl MVP explored 

Patrick Mahomes can make a pretty foolproof claim as the best quarterback in the NFL right now. The two-time NFL MVP is on a level most other quarterbacks would love to get close to. For fantasy, that doesn't always matter. Mahomes' stats will be there, but there's no guarantee he finishes as QB1. Here's his fantasy outlook for 2023.

Where should I draft Patrick Mahomes?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Mahomes' Fantasy Outlook in 2023

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Patrick Mahomes is possibly the safest pick in all of fantasy football. Last year, proved that it doesn't matter who he's throwing to. If Mahomes is in the game, that stats, and thus the fantasy points, will come.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill, and all Mahomes did was end up as the fantasy football QB1 throw for over 5,000 yards and win another MVP. He's bulletproof in fantasy football.

The same statistical level can reasonably be assumed this year again, which is something almost no other player in the world can say. Mahomes will be a top quarterback, and that's almost a guarantee.

The only question is whether or not someone around him will have a great year and edge him out for the top spot, which is certainly possible. Mahomes does not have the rushing upside (which carries a lot of fantasy weight) that Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen have.

He won't get many rushing touchdowns or yards, whereas those three, and even Justin Fields, could add 50 yards and a touchdown on the ground every single game. Still, Mahomes is a lock to finish at the top of the QB standings.

Is Patrick Mahomes a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Patrick Mahomes is always a good pick in fantasy football. The place he's drafted matters a little bit, so using a top five pick on him might not be a great pick, but ending your draft with the QB in your starting lineup is always good. This is easier said than done, but it's never a bad idea to take the nearly unanimous top quarterback in football.

Also read: 100+ Patrick Mahomes-themed fantasy football names for 2023

Over the years, the quarterback position's importance has evolved in fantasy football. No longer is it viable to have 10 quarterbacks who can get roughly the same production, so drafting a good quarterback arguably carries more weight.

There is a big gap between the QB tiers nowadays. With Mahomes, Hurts, Allen, Jackson and Joe Burrow, there's a threshold they're above, that the next group of players is not at. That makes having Mahomes even more valuable in 2023.

Where should you draft Patrick Mahomes in 2023?

The Chiefs star is going as early as the late first round in some fantasy football drafts, which is honestly a bit early. Once you get into the middle of the second round, it's not surprising to see Mahomes come off the board.

In that range, it's fine to pick him. However, a lot of drafts feature someone starting the run on quarterbacks early, potentially in the first round. When that happens, the position gets overdrafted. Plus, the run almost always starts with Mahomes.

If that happens, you won't get him anyway. However, if he's there in the middle of round two, or Allen, Hurts and Jackson have been picked (a surprising outcome, but still possible), then jump at Mahomes. He'll probably be the best quarterback in the game, so reaching for him is hard to do.

He's ranked as the number one quarterback in fantasy in a lot of different places, so getting him as a steal or having him fall to you is not likely to happen. Keep to the aforementioned range for picking him, but if he's gone, you can consider one of the above QBs with rushing upside.