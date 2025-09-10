Should I drop A.J. Brown in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Eagles WR

A.J. Brown’s near-invisible Week 1 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, managing just one catch for 8 yards on a single target in a hard-fought 24-20 Eagles win, has fantasy managers rattled.

The Philadelphia star, fresh off a Super Bowl-winning 2024 season, was expected to dominate, but his quiet outing in a competitive rivalry game that featured a weather delay raises concerns. Is it time to cut the elite wideout, or is this a one-off in a potent offense?

Should I Drop A.J. Brown for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn

A.J. Brown’s Week 1 stat line—one reception for 8 yards on one target despite playing 88% of offensive snaps—disappointed in the Eagles’ tight 24-20 victory over Dallas, a game that stayed intense with both teams trading blows.

The pass game leaned on Dallas Goedert (seven catches, 44 yards), Jahan Dotson (three catches, 59 yards), and DeVonta Smith (three catches, 16 yards), totaling 152 passing yards. Brown’s limited involvement likely stemmed from Dallas’ coverage shading his way or a cautious approach after a pre-game hamstring concern, though he was cleared to play.

Dropping Brown would be a knee-jerk reaction. Week 2 pits the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, whose secondary allowed 318 passing yards in their opener. Brown’s history of rebounding (six top-8 weekly finishes in 2024) and his 21.6% target share last season cement his role as Philly’s WR1.

Unless you’re in a shallow league with elite options, hold Brown—he’s poised for a target-heavy bounce-back in a high-scoring rematch.

A.J. Brown Fantasy Outlook for the Rest of 2025 Season

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Brown’s 2024 season, despite missing four games due to a hamstring injury, saw him finish as the WR18 overall and WR10 in points per game (14.1 in PPR), per FantasyPros, with 67 catches on 97 targets for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

His league-leading 41.6% share of team passing yards underscored his dominance, even in a run-heavy scheme (55% run plays). Now 28, Brown’s physicality and route-running make him a cornerstone of Philadelphia’s offense, regardless of competition from DeVonta Smith or rotational player Jahan Dotson.

For 2025, FantasyPros projects Brown for 88 receptions, 1,411 yards, and nine touchdowns over a full 17-game season, assuming health, translating to roughly 250 PPR points and a WR4 ranking.

The Eagles’ favorable schedule, including dome games against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, boosts his outlook. With a 2.99 yards per route run in 2024, Brown remains a locked-in WR1 with weekly top-5 upside. Don’t drop him—his Week 1 dud is an outlier, and he’s a prime buy-low candidate if others panic.

