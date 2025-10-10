Should I drop Allen Lazard? Week 6 Fantasy projection for Jets WR

Allen Lazard managed to extend his run with Aaron Rodgers across team lines, but the wide receiver couldn't stick with the quarterback forever. Today, Lazard plays with Rodgers' former arch-rival from the NFC North. In his first season away from Rodgers, it hasn't gone exactly according to plan. Should you drop the receiver because of it?

Here's a look at the Jets wide receiver and whether there's any reason for hope heading into Week 6 and beyond.

Should I drop Allen Lazard for Week 6 Fantasy Football?

Allen Lazard at New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

Allen Lazard has been completely unusable from a fantasy football perspective, totalling just 24 yards in 2025. He managed to score a touchdown this season, but it doesn't make up for the gap in his resume. The receiver has been available in four games, so he has given enough of a sample size to draw a conclusion.

On top of his struggle to deliver on the statistics sheet, the receiver has missed time due to injury. As a result, it appears that as a depth receiver for the New York Jets, there isn't any redeeming reason to hope for a turnaround.

Lazard has been a decent choice in past seasons, but as a receiver on the wrong side of 30, it appears he has hit the dreaded cliff every player eventually hits, at least in 2025.

Allen Lazard fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Allen Lazard's outlook is, in a word, grim. The receiver is set to miss the New York Jets' tilt against the Denver Broncos due to personal reasons, according to Aaron Glenn via Eric Allen of Jets Media and via ESPN. It only lowers the expectations for the receiver for the rest of the season.

Lazard may have one more gasp or usable fantasy production, but it will be impossible to predict when and how it will take place. As such, there are plenty of more reliable wide receiver targets on the waiver wire. Meaning, when you drop Lazard, you can essentially upgrade at essentially no cost.

Another reason for Lazard's grim outlook is Justin Fields, who is still looking for his first 300-yard passing game. If he isn't slinging the ball around at a high clip, there will be fewer opportunities for Lazard going forward.

With the Jets winless heading into mid-October, there might be some significant switchups at quarterback or even head coach, which might give him a greater chance at a rebound.

Essentially, you would need to hope that Tyrod Taylor's favorite practice receiver would be Lazard. Then, upon starting, Taylor would target Lazard at a high clip due to his built-in chemistry alone.

This, of course, is a Hail Mary and highly unlikely, as Garrett Wilson has been the team's go-to receiver this season with his talent trumping all.

