Should I drop David Njoku in Week 2? Fantasy projections explored for Browns TE

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku might be subjected to changes in his role on the field. Njoku has been one of the Browns' top targets since he arrived in Cleveland in 2017. His production took off in 2022 (58 receptions on 80 targets for 628 yards and four touchdowns), where he became one of the most reliable pass catchers on the roster.

After being limited to 11 games in 2024, Njoku didn't have the best start to the 2025 season, as rookie Harold Fanning Jr. appears to be higher on the pecking order after Week 1.

This could mean the end of Njoku as a good option for fantasy managers, but is it time to panic?

Should I drop David Njoku for Week 2 fantasy football?

David Njoku led the Browns in touchdown catches in 2024 (five), ranked third in targets and yards in 2024 (97 and 505, respectively) and second in receptions (64), only trailing Jeudy (90). He was the most consistent pass catcher on the team behind Amari Cooper, but the situation could be very different this season.

Njoku was out targeted by Harold Fannin, 9-6, which resulted in the veteran catching three passes for 37 yards and 6.7 fantasy points. That disappointing performance raised eyebrows among fantasy managers, and now many doubt if Njoku is no longer the team's go-to guy outside of the wide receivers.

Fanning caught a second-best seven passes for 63 yards, the third-best behind Jeudy (66 yards) and Dylan Sampson (64).

Njoku remains a low-end TE1 option, but after Week 2, he might be better as a TE2 option for fantasy managers. Fanning is younger and has already shown glimpses of his brilliance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Baltimore Ravens allowed 15.0 fantasy points to the Buffalo Bills' tight ends in Week 1, which could be positive for Cleveland. It will be better to make a decision based on Njoku's usage this week.

David Njoku fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

David Njoku entered the 2025 season as the TE5, per ESPN, with a projection of 176.39 fantasy points. His 2024 performance was great, but Kevin Stefanski and Co. might be turning to a different direction this campaign.

Harold Fanning is a solid player, but Njoku hasn't shown signs of slowing down. Week 2 and perhaps Week 3 will provide a better picture on where the Browns stand regarding their two tight ends.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

