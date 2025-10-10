Should I drop Derrick Henry in Fantasy Football? Week 6 projection and advice for Ravens RB

Derrick Henry has been a fantasy football set-and-forget player for well over half a decade. However, it isn't the turn of the 2020s anymore. As the Baltimore Ravens' season finds itself hitting new lows every week, is it time to get out while you can? In a moment that could change quite a bit about how fantasy football is played, here's a look at whether it's time to move on.
Should I drop Derrick Henry for Week 6 Fantasy Football?
Derrick Henry is far from his prime, but there's still value with the back. He hasn't been playing at a set-and-forget RB1 level, but as the team's lead back still getting volume to the tune of 15 carries against the Houston Texans on Sunday, it's too early to pull the plug. It is no secret that the Texans have a stiff unit this season, and they got the best of Henry, holding him to 2.2 yards per carry.
However, after posting 2.1 yards per carry against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Henry managed to turn in 50 yards and a touchdown the following week. Put simply, the back has been earning at a flex or bench-level running back. If you don't have a place for him in that capacity, there should be plenty of managers in your league willing to trade something of value for him based on name alone.
Of course, before trading him, you need to consider the big picture.
Derrick Henry fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season
The big picture for Derrick Henry in 2025 boils down to two things. The first factor to consider is Henry's age.
While he has certainly lost a step, he can still hit high speed as a heavy, big running back, making him tough to bring down. 2026 might be a different story, but this season, Henry still has his biggest selling points as an athlete.
The second factor is Lamar Jackson. Jackson has the ability to keep linebackers honest with his ability to hit deep shots down the field. He can also spread them horizontally with his ability to scramble to either flat. Put simply, Jackson's presence helps Henry thrive.
The quarterback is seemingly out for at least one more game, based on Jackson's two missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday, per the Baltimore Ravens' injury report. Once he returns, however, Henry should see a boost in production.
