Should I drop Derrick Henry in Fantasy Football? Week 6 projection and advice for Ravens RB

Derrick Henry has been a fantasy football set-and-forget player for well over half a decade. However, it isn't the turn of the 2020s anymore. As the Baltimore Ravens' season finds itself hitting new lows every week, is it time to get out while you can? In a moment that could change quite a bit about how fantasy football is played, here's a look at whether it's time to move on.

Ad

Should I drop Derrick Henry for Week 6 Fantasy Football?

Derrick Henry at Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derrick Henry is far from his prime, but there's still value with the back. He hasn't been playing at a set-and-forget RB1 level, but as the team's lead back still getting volume to the tune of 15 carries against the Houston Texans on Sunday, it's too early to pull the plug. It is no secret that the Texans have a stiff unit this season, and they got the best of Henry, holding him to 2.2 yards per carry.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, after posting 2.1 yards per carry against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, Henry managed to turn in 50 yards and a touchdown the following week. Put simply, the back has been earning at a flex or bench-level running back. If you don't have a place for him in that capacity, there should be plenty of managers in your league willing to trade something of value for him based on name alone.

Of course, before trading him, you need to consider the big picture.

Ad

Derrick Henry fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

The big picture for Derrick Henry in 2025 boils down to two things. The first factor to consider is Henry's age.

While he has certainly lost a step, he can still hit high speed as a heavy, big running back, making him tough to bring down. 2026 might be a different story, but this season, Henry still has his biggest selling points as an athlete.

Ad

The second factor is Lamar Jackson. Jackson has the ability to keep linebackers honest with his ability to hit deep shots down the field. He can also spread them horizontally with his ability to scramble to either flat. Put simply, Jackson's presence helps Henry thrive.

The quarterback is seemingly out for at least one more game, based on Jackson's two missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday, per the Baltimore Ravens' injury report. Once he returns, however, Henry should see a boost in production.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.