Should I drop Diontae Johnson? Week 12 Fantasy Projection and Start/Sit Advice for Ravens WR

Diontae Johnson was one of the trade deadline buzz in the NFL this year. Many believed he could be the final piece to the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl squad. However, he has not yet been that for Lamar Jackson or fantasy managers.

As such, patience is a virtue but how much is too much? Should you drop Diontae Johnson? Here's a look at the wide receiver and a recommendation.

Should you drop Diontae Johnson for Week 12 fantasy football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Diontae Johnson at Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

At this point, only the most desperate managers should consider holding onto Johnson. Even then, he is a weekly bench player until he proves he can get something consistent on the board, but the deck is stacked against him.

Trending

This week, almost no manager should consider playing the wide receiver. He is still learning the offense and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is still figuring out how to use him. Lamar Jackson is also still figuring him out. As such, wait until he demonstrates growth in the offense before using him, which means not playing him this week.

The wide receiver has caught just one pass for six yards in three games, per Pro Football Reference, so don't expect a sudden 30-point explosion.

With the playoffs looming and the regular season winding down, it makes sense to go only with the reliable players who got you there for now. If he's not on the bottom of your bench, he should be dropped at the first opportunity.

Diontae Johnson's fantasy outlook for rest of 2024 season

Johnson at Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Diontae Johnson could see a bit of an uptick in production by the end of the season, but the wait most likely won't be worth it. The Carolina Panthers most likely traded him away for a reason beyond simply looking to make room for rookie Xavier Legette. It appears the Ravens might be learning this the hard way.

At this point, expect negligible, unpredictable production from Johnson. He could have a 10-point performance but follow that up with a one-catch, one-point day. As such, tread lightly with the wide receiver. Instead of dropping him, it might be a good move to see if you can convince someone else to take him who hasn't been paying attention to the stat lines.

It could work to sabotage them and give yourself a boost. Outside of that, don't expect the world from the newest addition to an offense loaded with Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.