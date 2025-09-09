Should I drop Evan Engram in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Broncos TE

The Denver Broncos adding Evan Engram was viewed in Denver as a coup and one of the biggest wins of the offseason. However, Week 1 was met with an unwelcome turn of events for Broncos fans and Engram managers alike. The tight end was seen limping during the team's 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans, raising concerns.Concerns can range from merely benching the tight end to cutting ties altogether. With Engram now on the injury radar, should managers get out while they can? Here's how much managers should panic, and a closer look at what went wrong.Should I drop Evan Engram for Week 2 Fantasy Football?Evan Engram at Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos - Source: ImagnEngram was forced to exit the game against the Tennessee Titans due to a calf injury per the FOX broadcast. However, the injury didn't appear to be as serious as it could have been. Denver Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens noted during the September 7 showdown that the tight end was &quot;ready to get back in the game.&quot;This shows a high chance that if Engram misses time, it will be quite limited. He might even get on the field for Week 2. As such, considering how young the season is, it might be too early to cut ties on the Broncos tight end.Engram had arguably the best season of his career in 2023, so managers might live to regret panicking too early on the tight end. That said, if you have another quality tight end option, it might be worth benching Engram for at least a week to minimize the risk going into Week 2.Evan Engram fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonEvan Engram had a dominant showing in the preseason, proving that he likely hasn't had his best moment in Denver. That said, it will take getting healthy and peak fitness to deliver. As a barely 31-year-old tight end, he is still well within a productive window of his career in terms of fantasy football.1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns might be a stretch, but getting more than 800 yards and close to five touchdowns is well within Engram's range. When it comes to tight ends, that would make him a starting-caliber tight end on all but the most heavily tight-end-invested teams.Aside from Engram, Courtland Sutton is the only other consistent, proven receiving option for Bo Nix, meaning that Engram could be in line for plenty of work as the season goes on.