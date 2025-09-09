  • home icon
Should I drop Evan Engram in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Broncos TE

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 09, 2025 15:46 GMT
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn
Should I drop Evan Engram in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Broncos TE - Source: Imagn

The Denver Broncos adding Evan Engram was viewed in Denver as a coup and one of the biggest wins of the offseason. However, Week 1 was met with an unwelcome turn of events for Broncos fans and Engram managers alike. The tight end was seen limping during the team's 20-12 win over the Tennessee Titans, raising concerns.

Concerns can range from merely benching the tight end to cutting ties altogether. With Engram now on the injury radar, should managers get out while they can? Here's how much managers should panic, and a closer look at what went wrong.

Should I drop Evan Engram for Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Evan Engram at Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn
Evan Engram at Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Engram was forced to exit the game against the Tennessee Titans due to a calf injury per the FOX broadcast. However, the injury didn't appear to be as serious as it could have been. Denver Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens noted during the September 7 showdown that the tight end was "ready to get back in the game."

This shows a high chance that if Engram misses time, it will be quite limited. He might even get on the field for Week 2. As such, considering how young the season is, it might be too early to cut ties on the Broncos tight end.

Engram had arguably the best season of his career in 2023, so managers might live to regret panicking too early on the tight end. That said, if you have another quality tight end option, it might be worth benching Engram for at least a week to minimize the risk going into Week 2.

Evan Engram fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Evan Engram had a dominant showing in the preseason, proving that he likely hasn't had his best moment in Denver. That said, it will take getting healthy and peak fitness to deliver. As a barely 31-year-old tight end, he is still well within a productive window of his career in terms of fantasy football.

1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns might be a stretch, but getting more than 800 yards and close to five touchdowns is well within Engram's range. When it comes to tight ends, that would make him a starting-caliber tight end on all but the most heavily tight-end-invested teams.

Aside from Engram, Courtland Sutton is the only other consistent, proven receiving option for Bo Nix, meaning that Engram could be in line for plenty of work as the season goes on.

Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

