Should I drop Evan Engram in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Broncos TE

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 16, 2025 20:42 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Evan Engram hasn't performed as expected so far - Source: Getty

The start of the season has not been kind to Evan Engram or his fantasy managers. The Denver Broncos' tight end did not impress in any of the first two games for the team, despite Bo Nix throwing for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Engram has just four receptions and 33 yards in two games this season. He suffered a small injury in Week 1, but even as he recovered for Week 2, his performance wasn't great. Fantasy football managers should be aware of his situation and act accordingly.

Should I drop Evan Engram for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

When the tight end joined the Denver Broncos during the offseason, he was expected to become a safety blanket for Bo Nix in the middle of the field. But this has been far from the truth: he has played in just over a third of the Broncos' offensive snaps so far.

Although he had a higher percentage of snaps in Week 2, it's clear that he's not going to be a big part of the offensive scheme for the upcoming season. Nix threw the ball 30 times on Sunday, but Engram had just two targets overall.

He's 31 years old and did not start any of the Broncos games this season. He also had a sharp decline in his stats during the previous season: from 963 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 to 365 yards and 1 touchdown in 2024. His numbers could be falling even more in 2025.

Evan Engram fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

His numbers in Week 2 prove that his low performance wasn't related to health. Nix will prioritize other targets, such as Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton.

Another tight end, Adam Trautman, had three targets against the Colts. He also did not have a great performance, but it shows that, even in limited targets, he'll have competition.

As such, this is perhaps the best time to cut bait and trade Evan Engram while he still holds fantasy value. With his performance unlikely to improve on a consistent basis, this is the time to still grab value for him.

