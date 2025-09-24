Should I drop Jerry Jeudy in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Browns WR

Jerry Jeudy had a surprisingly good season for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Fresh off a trade from the Denver Broncos, the wide receiver seemed to find his groove in his new team, finishing the year with 1,229 yards, the highest mark of his career.But his 2025 season has not started as expected. The Cleveland Browns are 1-2, and he has just 134 yards in his first three games. Despite the 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, he had just one reception for 17 yards, failing to provide a meaningful impact on the offense.Fantasy football managers should be aware of his situation entering the next few weeks of the season. He had fewer targets in Week 3 than in previous weeks, and this is a point of attention.Should I drop Jerry Jeudy for Week 4 Fantasy Football?There was not a big expectation for the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming season. With Deshaun Watson suffering another serious injury and Joe Flacco joining the team as the starter, everyone knew that passing the ball would be a difficult mission for the Browns.Jeudy is a clear starter for the team, and his percentage of offensive snaps remains consistent since the previous season. He took part in 90% of Cleveland's offensive snaps during the 2024 season, and he's now playing in 87% of them.But the problem in 2025 is that he's having the lowest average of yards per game of his career so far. In three games, he has averaged 44.7 yards. He had better numbers even in 2021, when he missed seven games due to injuries midway through the season.He has also not scored any touchdowns in 2025. This is not his greatest strength for fantasy football, though, since he averages just three touchdowns per season during his career.This is not the time to cut Jerry Jeudy from your fantasy football team, but it's important to pay attention to what's happening in the upcoming weeks. He's a player worth having due to his volume; if Flacco continues to look for other options in the upcoming weeks, his place on the roster could be in jeopardy.