  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Should I drop Jerry Jeudy in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Browns WR

Should I drop Jerry Jeudy in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Browns WR

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 24, 2025 04:10 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Jerry Jeudy had a difficult game in Week 3 - Source: Getty

Jerry Jeudy had a surprisingly good season for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Fresh off a trade from the Denver Broncos, the wide receiver seemed to find his groove in his new team, finishing the year with 1,229 yards, the highest mark of his career.

Ad

But his 2025 season has not started as expected. The Cleveland Browns are 1-2, and he has just 134 yards in his first three games. Despite the 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, he had just one reception for 17 yards, failing to provide a meaningful impact on the offense.

Fantasy football managers should be aware of his situation entering the next few weeks of the season. He had fewer targets in Week 3 than in previous weeks, and this is a point of attention.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Should I drop Jerry Jeudy for Week 4 Fantasy Football?

There was not a big expectation for the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming season. With Deshaun Watson suffering another serious injury and Joe Flacco joining the team as the starter, everyone knew that passing the ball would be a difficult mission for the Browns.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jeudy is a clear starter for the team, and his percentage of offensive snaps remains consistent since the previous season. He took part in 90% of Cleveland's offensive snaps during the 2024 season, and he's now playing in 87% of them.

But the problem in 2025 is that he's having the lowest average of yards per game of his career so far. In three games, he has averaged 44.7 yards. He had better numbers even in 2021, when he missed seven games due to injuries midway through the season.

Ad

He has also not scored any touchdowns in 2025. This is not his greatest strength for fantasy football, though, since he averages just three touchdowns per season during his career.

This is not the time to cut Jerry Jeudy from your fantasy football team, but it's important to pay attention to what's happening in the upcoming weeks. He's a player worth having due to his volume; if Flacco continues to look for other options in the upcoming weeks, his place on the roster could be in jeopardy.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications