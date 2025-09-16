  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Should I drop Joe Burrow in Fantasy Football? Fantasy projection for Bengals QB

Should I drop Joe Burrow in Fantasy Football? Fantasy projection for Bengals QB

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 16, 2025 16:01 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Should I drop Joe Burrow in Fantasy Football? Fantasy projection for Bengals QB - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow managed to buck the trend of losing in September, but it cost the quarterback everything for the next few months. In previous years, it was clear that the Cincinnati Bengals were doing everything they could to keep him healthy at the risk of ruining September.

Ad

Now, unless backup quarterback Jake Browning proves he can keep the team afloat, the franchise will receive a ruined season instead. Are fantasy managers also at risk of a similar fate? Here's how you should manage the Joe Burrow injury situation.

Should I drop Joe Burrow for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Joe Burrow at Jaguars at Bengals - Source: Getty
Joe Burrow at Jaguars at Bengals - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It goes without saying that arrangements need to be made for Week 3 and beyond to replace Joe Burrow. However, unless your IR slot(s) are already filled, moving Burrow to the IR slot makes sense with a chance to return.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, if your IR slot(s) are filled, dropping him makes sense to make way for Jake Browning or another quarterback newly made viable, like Carson Wentz.

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, so you can take your pick of quarterback. Picking up Browning offers the chance at having a clear path for 2025 as well, as once Burrow is healthy, you can bench or drop Browning.

Joe Burrow fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

It is expected to be, in a word, dismal. Burrow could miss the rest of the season, or he could return in December. The Bengals have already moved to add quarterbacks to the roster, per Adam Schefter in a Sept. 16 report on X. However, newly signed quarterbacks Mike White and Sean Clifford are likely to back up Browning and potentially Brett Rypien to fortify the room behind them.

Ad
Ad

For all intents and purposes, it will be up to Browning to get the Bengals within a few wins of the playoffs, leaving Burrow with the need for another miracle late-season run eerily similar to 2024.

If you can keep him on your IR for the duration of the season at little to no cost, it makes sense to keep him around. However, if there's another player with a much sooner return table who is a weekly starter when healthy, don't sweat moving on from Burrow.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers was famously placed on IR due to injury in a similar situation in 2017, with the Packers leaning on a backup for most of the season, with the hope of getting saved by the quarterback. Rodgers returned for one game late in the season needing perfection, according to Pro Football Reference.

He threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Week 15 last-gasp game before getting placed back on IR. Put simply, it is worth taking a shot at trying to keep him on the IR, especially if you take Jake Browning, but it isn't worth waiting on a miracle if something more immediate appears.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications