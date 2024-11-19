Should I drop Kareem Hunt? Week 12 Fantasy Projection and Start/Sit Advice for Chiefs RB

Kareem Hunt has outperformed expectations in his reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the running back's fairy tale might be coming to a close. Why would this happen and is it all smoke or is now the time to get off the ship before it sinks? Here's a look at what to do with Hunt this week.

Should you drop Kareem Hunt for Week 12 fantasy football?

Hunt at Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

The biggest factor in what you should do with Kareem Hunt this week is Isiah Pacheco. The running back had been sidelined since Week 2 after suffering a fractured fibula, which is why Hunt has been as productive as he has been.

However, Pacheco is on pace to return this week against the Carolina Panthers. It might be a bit premature to outright drop Hunt, but if he has been your RB1 or RB2, it's time to demote him into a flex position. It is unclear how much work Pacheco will get in his first game back, so Hunt could still be effective.

Depending on your roster makeup, it might make sense to bench him this week, but only if you have a bench player you are itching to start.

Kareem Hunt fantasy outlook for rest of 2024 season

While you are likely to see a significant reduction in Hunt's value for the rest of the season, it might not be the end for him. He has won Andy Reid's trust once again and will likely still get close to half of the carries as the second of a one-two punch.

If anything else happens to Pacheco, Hunt will be right there to pick up the slack. Sometimes, injuries come in bunches so it is worth sticking it out for at least a few weeks to see if Pacheco is indeed strong enough to be the team's lead back once again.

Hunt has already seen his workload drop in the last two weeks from nearly 30 carries per game at times in October to 14 carries in November. Part of that was due to the early-game blowout by the Denver Broncos and the surge by the Buffalo Bills, but now Hunt also has to contend with Pacheco. In close, low-scoring games and matchups in which Kansas City wins by a landslide, Hunt should be usable.

However, in close, high-scoring games and blowout chasing situations, Hunt should be benched.

