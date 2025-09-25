Should I drop Kyle Pitts? Week 4 fantasy projection for Falcons TE

Could this be Kyle Pitts' last season in Atlanta? Maybe.

Ad

Pitts was drafted fourth-overall in the 2021 NFL Draft as he was one of the best tight end prospects entering the draft in recent years.

Pitts showed flashes of being a first-round talent his rookie season, having 1,026 receiving yards and 68 receptions, His only knock was scoring just one touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The following season, he only had 28 receptions for 356 yards, and two touchodwns. In 2023, Pitts had 53 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he had 47 catches for 602 yards, and a career-high four touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This season could be Pitts' last chance to show himself as a true tight No.1 tight end in fantasy.

Should I drop Kyle Pitts for Week 4 Fantasy Football?

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers - Source: Getty

Kyle Pitts' fantasy owners know one thing- he's been a disappointment for his standards for most of his career in fantasy football.

Ad

This season through three games, Pitts has 15 catches on 19 targets for 135 yards. He ranks second in the team in catches and targets while being third in yards. As of right now, he is porjected to have 85 catches for 765 yards and no receiving yards based on his averages.

This week, Pitts and the Falcons face the Washington Commanders. They've given up 687 passing yards and five passing touchdowns through three games.

Depending on if Pitts is your tight end 1 or tight end 2 in fantasy, fantasy owners could look to trade or drop Pitts. The only problem is, if you drop him, make sure there are decent tight ends on the waiver wire, as each week gets thinner and thinner on the waiver wire.

Ad

Kyle Pitts fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The first three games of the season have taught us that Kyle Pitts is involved in the Atlanta Falcons' passing game and that he's one of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s favorite targets.

Ad

Over at fantasypros.com, they have Pitts projected as the 10th-12th best tight end in fantasy football for the entire season. That suggests that Pitts will be productive enough to be a TE2 or flex option in fantasy.

If Penix Jr. can settle in and improve his play and have some more success in the passing game, then maybe Pitts will be 'solid' in fantasy terms this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.