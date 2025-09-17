Should I drop Najee Harris in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Chargers RB

Fantasy football managers who drafted Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris didn't do so expecting to be wondering whether they should drop him by Week 3. But here we are.

Ad

Harris's fantasy outlook has taken a hit after a slow start to the season, and his production role is in question. Rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton has taken on a bigger role next to Harris.

Before you decide to drop Harris, let’s look at his Week 3 projection and see whether he's still worth keeping.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Najee Harris Week 3 fantasy projection for Chargers RB

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Omarion Hampton saw the bulk of the backfield production, recording 48 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards.

Ad

Trending

However, the script flipped in Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Najee Harris claimed the summit in production, booking 28 rushing and 20 receiving yards.

Overall, Hampton has been the more productive of the two, which could signal an increase in his usage. NFL.com predicts this to be exactly the case in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

Against a defense that ranks 13th in stopping opposing running backs, Harris is projected to record 3.47 fantasy points, while Hampton is expected to rule the backfield with 13.25 points. While the Chargers' coaching staff hasn't hinted at their plan with the backfield versus the Broncos, NFL.com anticipates Hampton will carry the heaviest load.

Ad

As there seems to be a trend emerging in LA of the rookie outranking the veteran, the question remains whether fantasy football managers should drop or keep Harris.

Should I drop Najee Harris in Week 3?

Given NFL.com's outlook on Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton naturally seems to be the back you'd want in your lineup. He could carve out a place as LA's primary starter ahead of Harris if he remains consistent.

Ad

That said, Harris could serve a more functional role on a fantasy team that is in need of depth. His early-season production doesn't suggest he'll be a long-term starter, barring an injury to Hampton.

He could come in handy later in the season when bye weeks start kicking in and roster depth is tested. He might even be worth a FLEX.

So, while it's unnecessary to drop him, unless you have a unique situation on hand, Najee Harris is unlikely to serve in a long-term starting capacity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.