Should I drop Omarion Hampton in Week 3? Fantasy projections for Chargers RB explored

Omarion Hampton and the Los Angeles Chargers are arguably riding higher than any other team in the NFL after defeating their rival Kansas City Chiefs, and making a Pete Carroll defeat look easy. However, a third consecutive AFC West battle is on tap for the Chargers this week, and while the team is riding high and the running back should be thrilled to be on a 2-0 team, it hasn't been perfect.

Hampton might be winning, but his fantasy managers are not. As such, the question is whether it's time to move on from the running back entirely. Here's a look at the running back and a recommendation.

Should I drop Omarion Hampton for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Omarion Hampton at Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

RB1s on any NFL team's depth chart don't grow on trees. For that reason alone, don't drop Omarion Hampton. Of course, in Week 2, both Hampton and Najee Harris logged eight carries against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the game as a whole was impressive for the Chargers, their rushing attack was not as impressive. The Denver Broncos had the third-best rushing defense in 2024, which doesn't bode well for Hampton or Harris, regardless of the split.

You shouldn't drop Hampton, but feel free to bench him. If you're desperate, you can try to see about trading him, as it might surprise you how much a trade partner might offer based on potential alone.

Omarion Hampton fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

As a rookie, Omarion Hampton's best days are likely in front of him, although his carry split with Najee Harris is reason to bench the running back until he can prove himself to be consistently productive.

As it stands, prepare to keep Hampton on the bench for several weeks. Upcoming matchups to keep an eye on would be against the New York Giants on Sept. 28, Miami Dolphins on Oct. 12, and the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 23.

If he can pop in one of those matchups or in any other matchup, he might be worth a flex start against any of the remaining opponents of those three. With Hampton, you will be looking for games that the Chargers are likely to win, which will give more rushing opportunities to Hampton in the second half.

Otherwise, if you're juggling several different running backs at Hampton's caliber, you will need to use Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool to help discern which back to play which week.

In the end, Hampton should emerge with the majority of the carries at some point this season. Harris, who has already become a national headline due to his fireworks injury and thus missed much of the preseason buildup, has given the Chargers plenty of practice without him.

Plus, working on just a one-year, $5.2 million deal per Spotrac, the Chargers already have one foot out the door with Harris, which is good long-term for Hampton managers.

