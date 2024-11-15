Should I drop Rashee Rice? Week 11 fantasy projection for Chiefs WR

Rashee Rice's long-term future in the NFL has been questionable for quite some time, with the wide receiver facing multiple felony charges. A court date is set in the summer, which all but answered those questions for 2024. However, an early-season injury effectively gave the receiver the same result.

Is it safe to drop him or is he in line for an earlier-than-expected comeback?

Should you drop Rashee Rice for Week 11 fantasy football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rice at Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

While miraculous recoveries sometimes occur in the NFL, Rice's injury appears to have sidelined him for the remainder of the season. While he avoided an ACL tear, he nonetheless sustained LCL damage, which resulted in the same outcome.

Trending

According to The Sun, Rice isn't expected to play again this season but has made some progress on his recovery. While the progress is notable, it may only be reasonable to keep Rice around in a dynasty league.

Even then, with his freedom potentially at risk, managers should view him as a low-tier option for 2025. For those not in dynasty leagues, it's time to save the IR spot and cut ties.

Rashee Rice's fantasy outlook for the rest of the 2024 season

Rashee Rice at Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Rashee Rice's outlook for 2024 is beyond bleak. With the wide receiver sidelined for the rest of the season, he will earn precisely 0.0 points for the rest of the year.

As such, managers need to look elsewhere for their receiving option. Juju Smith-Schuster might be available and if so, he is worthy of a look.

Smith-Schuster has been out of the lineup for the past few games due to injury but is back at practice. Once that happens, players tend to get on the field quickly. It isn't guaranteed whether Smith-Schuster will be back this week, but he is trending up.

For those moving on from Rashee Rice but who still want a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Smith-Schuster is your guy.

In his last appearance on October 7, the wide receiver earned seven catches for 130 yards against the New Orleans Saints.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.