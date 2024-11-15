Should I drop Tank Bigsby? Week 11 fantasy projection for Jaguars RB

Tank Bigsby has been extremely inconsistent during the 2024 fantasy football season with the Jacksonville Jaguars so far. He has flashed his upside by finishing among the top 10 weekly running backs twice this year, but he has finished as the RB30 or worse in all of his other games.

Split backfields are often challenging situations for finding consistent fantasy value and Bigsby has been no exception. He is also coming off two of his worst games of the season in the past two weeks and is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable to play in Week 11. All of this has made him a legitimate drop candidate.

Should you drop Tank Bigsby for Week 11 fantasy football?

Tank Bigsby (image credit: Getty)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have varied their backfield workload distribution this season between Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne. This has created a frustrating situation for both of them in fantasy football, but Bigsby's inconsistencies in touches make him a difficult running back to trust for weekly lineups.

The issue is that Bigsby has received more than 10 carries just four times this season, but he has finished as the RB7 and RB1 in two of them. This means that he has been a valuable fantasy option when he gets a large enough workload, but that has been a rare luxury during the 2024 season.

Further complicating Bigsby's outlook is that he has totaled just ten touches across the past two weeks. He also has a difficult Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions' elite rushing defense before the Jaguars' bye week. All of this signifies that it makes sense to drop him from fantasy rosters this week and replace him with a player who has more season-long upside.

Tank Bigsby's fantasy outlook for rest of 2024 season

The problem with Tank Bigsby is that his best stretch of the 2024 fantasy football season occurred when Travis Etienne was dealing with an injury. Between Weeks 5 and 8, he turned in his three best weekly finishes of the year, but Etienne didn't play in two of those games and exited early in another one.

Outside of that solid four-game stretch, Bigsby has totaled just 31 carries across his other six games this season, finishing as the weekly RB32 or worse in all of them. This suggests that his upside for the remainder of the 2024 season is likely dependent upon the health and availability of Etienne.

