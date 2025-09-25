Should I drop Tee Higgins? Week 4 fantasy projection for Bengals WR

Tee Higgins' 2025 NFL season is off to a rocky start after he signed a multi-year extension in the offseason. Higgins was set to run it back with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but the Cincinnati Bengals' plans had to change quickly after Burrow suffered an ankle injury.

With Burrow sidelined until at least the final quarter of the season, the Bengals put Jake Browning under center. Browning's first start to the season was terrible, as the Minnesota Vikings, who also had a backup quarterback starting, dominated them in a commanding 48-10 win. Week 4 will be another tough matchup for the Bengals, who will go against the Denver Broncos. Taking everything into account, it's hard to see Tee Higgins thriving in the near future.

Should I drop Tee Higgins for Week 4 fantasy football?

Without Joe Burrow on the field, Tee Higgins' fantasy value has plummeted. However, fantasy managers should bench Higgins for a couple of weeks, as he won't be much of a factor in the Bengals' offense.

Higgins comes off catching one of two targets for 15 yards against the Vikings. Jake Browning could have his best moments passing the ball to Chase, which would cost Higgins touches. It was already a tough afternoon against the Vikings, with Chase catching five receptions for 50 yards and zero touchdowns.

The schedule won't do the Bengals any favors, either, as they will face the Broncos, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in consecutive weeks.

In three games, Higgins has recorded seven catches on 14 targets for 104 yards and one touchdown. Unless the Bengals go out of their way and bring in a new quarterback, it will be hard to see Browning elevating the level of two solid fantasy football pass catchers.

Tee Higgins fantasy outlook for Week 4

Entering Week 4 of the season, Tee Higgins is ranked as the NFL's WR30, right behind another WR2, DeVonta Smith. Per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Smith should get the start over Higgins, but if you have the Bengals' WR on the roster, he's projected to score 12.7 fantasy points.

It might not be spectacular, but it could help any team, as long as Browning finds him consistently.

The Bengals are going through a key part of the season and if they can survive the next three games, the team would be in a good position to wait for Joe Burrow.

