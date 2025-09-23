Should I drop Travis Hunter in Fantasy Football? Projections and outlook for Jaguars star after slow start

The Jacksonville Jaguars swung for the fences in the 2025 NFL Draft by trading up three spots from No. 5 to No. 2 to select Colorado wide recevier/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter was the most electrifying player in all of college football last year, playing as an effective two-way starter on offense and defense. He recorded 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. On defense, he had 36 tackles, four interceptions, 11 pass defelctions, and a forced fumble.

For ihs efforts, Hunter was named the Heisman Trophy winner of the 2025 season. The Jaguars showed that they deeply valued his two-way starting ability by trading a first-round pick + more to the Browns in order to draft him.

Should I drop Travis Hunter for Week 4 Fantasy Football?

Fantasy owners who drafted Travis Hunter could be a little frustrated right now. Hunter hasn't had the hot start in fantasy in the first three games of the season. That should be somewhat expected with him being the only two-way player in the NFL and with Jacksonville figuring out how to best use him.

In just three games this season, Hunter has 10 receptions for 76 yards on 16 targets. He has yet to score a touchdown or have more than 33 receiving yards in a game.

Interestingly enough, this past week against the Houston Texans, Hunter played more snaps on defense (43) than he did offense (37) for the first time this season.

It is certainly time to start contemplating whether or not Hunter gets out of the lineup whether he is benched or dropped. At the least, fantasy owners should bench him for a few weeks to see if his snap on offense continue to diminish.

Travis Hunter fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Travis Hunter may be the biggest mystery player in fantasy football.

As mentioned above, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still figring out how to best use him. Some weeks he may play more offense, some weeks he may play more defense. The factors vary for each week such as who is available on either side of the ball, the matchup the Jaguars have, and maybe how Hunter has done in practice leading up to a game at each position.

After Week 4, fantasypros projects Hunter to still have a productive season, predicting him to finish 32-51 in fantasy for all NFL wide receivers.

It wouldn't be a stretch to drop him now in fantasy, but don't be surprised if he blossoms at any point in the season.

