Should I drop Tyreek Hill in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Dolphins WR

Tyreek Hill didn't have the best debut in the 2025 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins struggled to get things going against the Indianapolis Colts, who showed no mercy on the Florida team and dominated them 33-8 from start to finish.

Fans are calling for Mike McDaniel to be fired and Hill's future remains up in the air after a slow day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Fantasy managers might be thinking about cutting Hill, but that decision shouldn't be taken lightly.

Should I drop Tyreek Hill for Week 2 fantasy football?

Tyreek Hill is still rostered in 99.4% of ESPN Fantasy leagues. The one-time Super Bowl champion was a shell of himself in 2024 after two remarkable seasons to begin his tenure with the Dolphins.

In 17 games in 2022, he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and nine touchdowns. His production was better in 2023, as he caught the same number of passes in 16 games, racking up 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. 2024 was a rocky season for Hill, who didn't miss a single game, but his production dipped with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa missing six games hurt Hill's chances to shine, and he wasn't fully healthy during the season, which also contributed to his low campaign. The situation didn't change in the season opener. Hill was targeted six times and caught four passes for 40 yards and no touchdowns.

The latest performance made some wonder if keeping Hill on their rosters was worth it or if they are better off moving on from the veteran wide receiver.

It is way too early to say Hill isn't good enough to stay on one's team, but the Dolphins' most recent performance wasn't that promising. Mike McDaniel still has things to work on to turn things around in Miami. Tyreek Hill has been linked with a move away from Hard Rock Stadium, which could benefit the former Kansas City Chiefs' star and bring a new spark to his career.

Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook for the rest of the 2025 season

ESPN ranked Tyreek Hill as the 25th best player in the league, over upcoming and established stars such as Ladd McConkey, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. He is projected to catch 94 passes for 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns for 263.71 fantasy points.

One game shouldn't change the expectations surrounding Hill, but if the Dolphins continue on this trajectory, perhaps cutting him won't be a crazy decision at all.

