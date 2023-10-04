Should I pick up Jameson Williams? Detroit Lions WR Fantasy Outlook 2023

Jameson Williams was set to undergo a six-week ban for gambling. The NFL has cracked down on betting and any NFL player who does it can and has been penalized heavily. They recently reduced his suspension, and the second-year wideout is expected to be active this weekend after all. Is he a good pickup for fantasy football?

Jameson Williams Fantasy Outlook

Jameson Williams is electric when on the field. He has the genuine ability to stretch the defense and get open down the field. He's a true deep threat, and he showed that when he was well last year.

Jameson Williams is back at practice

The Detroit Lions have a pretty good passing offense. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a great wide receiver and Jared Goff has been playing excellent football this season.

Adding Williams back alongside them and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta opens this offense up. He would immediately be the secondary target for the most part, and having the WR2 on a good passing offense is always a good thing.

Is Jameson Williams a good pick for Fantasy Football 2023?

Jameson Williams is a good fantasy pick in 2023. He is an explosive player in the open field, and he's someone the Lions like to use in many different ways. Last year, he ran the ball as well as catching it.

Ben Johnson is a good offensive coordinator, and the team has a lot of weapons. Williams may have to contend with St. Brown, LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and others for targets, but he's worth having on your roster.

At this point, if he's somehow available, you should pick him up. He's set to return this week and will likely get involved pretty quickly. It's probably not wise to add him to your starting lineup right away, but he's worth a spot on the bench.

He's a very low risk, high reward player. The trouble is, since he was always going to come back at some point, fantasy managers may have spent a low-round draft pick on him to ensure they had him when he did.

If he's available, snatch him up right away. He could be a very good fantasy player. At worst, he'll be a decent backup to have on your bench in the case of a bye week or injury.