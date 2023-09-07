Should I start David Montgomery? Fantasy Football preview of Lions RB for Week 1’s clash vs. Chiefs

Most of the attention heading into the NFL opener this Friday has been on the Kansas City Chiefs. But the Detroit Lions are also entering what promises to be an intriguing season.

Finding themselves in their best roster position to date, they have a franchise quarterback in Jared Goff, a strong wide receiving corps led by recent Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a burgeoning offensive line by another pair of Pro Bowlers in Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow.

One of the new offensive faces for the Lions is David Montgomery, who joins from the divisional rival Chicago Bears. But is starting him worth it?

Analyzing David Montgomery's Week 1 Fantasy Outlook

David Montgomery vs the Philadelphia Eagles

In his four years with the Chicago Bears, Montgomery was a primary rusher, helping them reach the playoffs in 2020. By the end of his tenure, he had 3,609 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

But after the drafting of Khalil Herbert and dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields, he became expendable. And as luck would have it, the Detroit Lions were looking for a replacement for Jamaal Williams, and he became a prime option.

FantasyPros has Montgomery listed at an ADP of RB28 and 76th overall in a standard league and RB31 and 84th overall in a PPR league. With him being expected to be the Lions' primary rusher in Week 1, he will receive many opportunities to elevate his position.

Could Jahmyr Gibbs complement David Montgomery in Lions' Week 1 opener?

Jahmyr Gibbs will partner David Montgomery in the backfield

David Montgomery is not the only rushing option the Lions have, however.

During the draft, general manager Brad Holmes made a major gamble by drafting Jahmyr Gibbs eighth overall, despite the former Bear's then-impending arrival. However, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson sees the pairing panning out well:

"I think they are very — yes, they are complementary backs. What (Montgomery) does well, Gibbs might not do as well and vice versa, but I think they both are very versatile, so we might use Gibbs in some ways that people don’t quite think we might or Montgomery the same way."

How exactly the RB duo will be used is unknown, but a similar setup to Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift last season is likely: Montgomery as the bruiser, and Gibbs as a transition man and short-range pass-catcher.