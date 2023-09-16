Should I start Drake London? Fantasy Football preview of Falcons WR for Week 2 

Drake London was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. There was a lot of excitement around his potential with the Falcons, but so far the wide receiver hasn't been able to prove his true worth.

In Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, London finished with no receptions and was just targetted once in the game. This left many fantasy football managers frustrated, as the wide receiver was projected to have a big season this year.

Heading into this season, the Atlanta Falcons wideout had an ADP of #66 and was drafted in the earlier rounds. Due to this, the managers are worried about whether he is worth starting in Week 2 or not.

Drake London Fantasy Outlook for Week 2

Drake London and the Falcons will be up against the Green Bay Packers at home in Week 2. The Falcons are favorites heading into this game, but with what we saw from the Packers in Week 1, the game is going to be a tough one for the NFC South team.

After London was targetted only once in Week 1, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith came out and said that his team's players aren't worried about their stats as long they are winning.

Apart from their highly touted wide receiver, Kyle Pitts has also been neglected in the offense. The Falcons have a great running game, and they are going to heavily rely on it until things go wrong for them.

Is Drake London worth starting in Week 2?

The Packers have a great defense, and with Jaire Alexander expected to cover Drake London, things are not looking right for the Falcons receiver. Due to this, if you want to start London on your fantasy football team in Week 2, you should use him as a flex option.

There are many other receivers who are in a better position for Week 2 than London, and it should be taken into consideration. However, this doesn't mean that you should completely drop the 22-year-old WR from your team.

He could possibly play a huge role for his team going forward, and once Desmond Ridder gets comfortable, he will begin throwing the ball to both Pitts and London.

