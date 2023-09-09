Should I start Evan Engram or Juwan Johnson? Fantasy Football preview for tight ends in Week 1

Evan Engram and Juwan Johnson are two tight ends that could spell the difference between winning and losing for your Week 1 fantasy football lineup. Both players are trending up based on their performance last season.

After playing his first five NFL seasons with the New York Giants, Engram found a home with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, Johnson finally took off in his third season with the New Orleans Saints, edging Adam Trautman. But who among them will yield more fantasy football points in Week 1?

Evan Engram Fantasy Outlook 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram

There’s a reason the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Evan Engram a three-year, $41.25 million contract extension. He had his best year as a pro, finishing with career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (766). His efforts helped the Jaguars reach the playoffs.

Engram was a steady presence for the Jaguars during the playoffs, with 12 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. However, the question is if he can replicate or improve from these numbers. Fantasy football websites project him to finish with 654 to 695 yards and four or five touchdowns this season.

Calvin Ridley’s arrival can reduce his numbers in 2023. Therefore, hitting the 700-yard mark for the second consecutive season is already an achievement for the former Ole Miss standout. This is an attainable standard, considering Trevor Lawrence’s comfort level with Doug Pederson’s system.

Evan Engram is a suitable low-end starting tight end for your fantasy football squad. Because he doesn’t generate many touchdowns, it’s best to bolster your lineup first with better-ranked players who can deliver the points before drafting him.

Juwan Johnson Fantasy Outlook 2023

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. (Image credit: James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Like Evan Engram, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is also coming off a season with career-highs in yards (508) and touchdowns (7). His emergence made Trautman expendable as the Saints traded him to the Denver Broncos.

But while Johnson has proven to be worthy of New Orleans’ starting tight end spot, there are some risks to his 2023 fantasy football output. Michael Thomas is finally healthy and might take away some targets away from Johnson. Chris Olave’s improvement will negatively impact Johnson’s potential, too.

However, the tight end from Oregon has developed a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr. He will remain a steady red-zone target, finishing around 500 yards and five touchdowns. Putting him as a starter for your fantasy football team might be risky, though, unless he starts to deliver consistently.

Evan Engram or Juwan Johnson: Who should I start for Week 1?

Who is the better fantasy football option between Evan Engram and Juwan Johnson for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season?

Per Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer, Evan Engram is a better option than Juwan Johnson for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Engram can potentially yield 9.3 fantasy points against the Indianapolis Colts due to his four receptions for 41 yards. Meanwhile, Johnson is projected to finish with 7.9 points on two catches for 30 yards.

Despite their losing record last year, the Colts finished 11th in passing yards allowed (209.9) per game last season. However, they lost former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Conversely, Johnson and the Saints will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. He may have above-average stats because Tennessee allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2022. But New Orleans could be in trouble if they can’t solve the pressure from Denico Autry, Harold Landry III, and Jeffery Simmons.