Should I start Isiah Pacheco in Week 2? Fantasy projection for Chiefs RB vs Jaguars 

Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. The defending Super Bowl champions suffered a surprising defeat in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, and none of their players on the offense played well.

Pacheco, who had a very good rookie season was expected to take a big leap this season. However, he didn't perform up to his standards in Week 1, and it left many fantasy football managers frustrated.

Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Outlook For Week 2

Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs

In Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Pacheco had just 23 rushing yards on 8 carries, with his longest rush being 7 yards. He had four receptions for 31 yards as well, but it certainly wasn't a great game for him.

Going against the Jaguars, Pacheco is likely to have a pretty good game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is questionable for the game, and if he doesn't play, it will result in more touches for the 24-year-old running back.

Travis Kelce will also play in Week 2, and his presence will open lanes for Isiah Pacheco to burst and make big plays. The Chiefs offense will be better in Week 2, and their emerging running back is on track to have a big game.

Last season, he played 17 games, in which he recorded 830 yards on 170 carries and scored five touchdowns. Pacheco could possibly have a 1000-rushing-yard season, but for that, he needs to have a big performance against the Jaguars.

Should you start Isiah Pacheco in Week 2?

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Week 2 is the perfect spot for fantasy managers to start Isiah Pacheco. He is a very hard-working player, and given he played in Week 1, the former seventh-round pick will be determined to make the best of his opportunity.

Although the Jaguars defense gave up only 65 yards in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, the story won't be the same in Week 2. The Chiefs have better players on their offense, and their offensive line will help Pacheco to have a productive game.

Last year, the Rutgers product had 82 rushing yards on 16 carries against the Jaguars. In the playoffs, he had 12 carries for 95 rushing yards. This signifies that he loves playing against the AFC South team, and will likely have another good game.

