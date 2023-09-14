Should I start Jordan Addison? Fantasy Football preview of Vikings WR for Week 2

Minnesota Vikings drafted wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He became the eventual replacement for Adam Thielen, who the franchise released two months prior to the draft.

The Vikings envision him playing alongside Justin Jefferson for the long term. The former USC wideout has all the potential to become a great player in the NFL.

His NFL debut went pretty well as, despite the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Addison had four receptions on six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown.

In this article, we will discuss whether he is worth starting for Week 2 in fantasy football given that his team will go against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jordan Addison Fantasy Outlook for Week 2

As mentioned earlier, Addison had a solid start to his NFL career. The Buccaneers have a pretty good offense, and yet the rookie wideout was able to have a productive game.

He deserves to start on your fantasy football teams in Week 2, as we might see an even better game from him. Although the Vikings are dealing with injuries in their offensive line, if Kirk Cousins is able to throw the ball quickly, both Addison and Jefferson could make plays.

It will be wise to use the 21-year old receiver as a flex for Week 2, as there might be better opportunities for other players to take the designated receiver spots on your teams.

Jordan Addison has the potential to exploit the Eagles' secondary

We have often seen that the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary is vulnerable. Their D-Line is one of the best in the league, but if they are unable to reach the quarterback, the receivers are able to make plays against them.

With Justin Jefferson getting the most attention, Addison could quite easily have a very productive game. However, everything will depend on Kirk Cousins, who didn't play his best football in Week 1.

The game is going to be tough for the Vikings, but they have two pretty good receivers, and T.J. Hockenson as their tight end, which will help Cousins to be effective.

