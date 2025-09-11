Fantasy football is picking up steam as we head into Week 2 of the NFL season. Managers are weighing decisions left and right, and weekly matchups play a big role.

Ad

Wide receivers, like most positions, rely heavily on favorable matchups to produce high fantasy points every week. Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin is one receiver with some questions surrounding his potential in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Let's take a deeper look at his fantasy outlook for their game on the road at Lambeau Field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Outlook vs. Packers

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Despite Terry McLaurin's low usage in Week 1 against the New York Giants, catching only two balls for 27 yards, he's still widely regarded as Washington's best wide receiver ahead of Deebo Samuel. However, Samuel's high usage in Week 1, with seven catches for 77 yards, suggests McLaurin's place at the top of the depth chart isn't secure.

Ad

Trending

Both Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler also saw more action than McLaurin, with three catches each. Except for Samuel's seven catches, the ball was largely spread equally among the receiving room.

On a more optimistic note, Green Bay's defense put up a middle-of-the-pack performance versus the Detroit Lions in Week 1. While one week of tape is a small sample size to go by, the fact that Washington's offense is clicking early on points to solid upside for McLaurin.

Ad

Additionally, his history versus the Packers presents another argument in favor of him this week. In three career games against Green Bay, he recorded 16 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

Should I start Terry McLaurin in Week 2 game vs. Packers?

Despite the arguments against Terry McLaurin, he remains a solid WR2 in a matchup that could come down to the passing game. The Commanders and Packers feature dangerous offenses run by Kliff Kingsbury and Matt LaFleur.

If the Packers decide to respect Deebo Samuel for the threat that he poses, the game could blow wide open for McLaurin. His only ceiling seems to be the fact that the receiving room is loaded, and coach Dan Quinn wouldn't necessarily throw him into every passing situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.