Should I trade Courtland Sutton in Week 7? Fantasy Projection for Broncos WR

Courtland Sutton has been a pretty decent fantasy football wide receiver thus far. The star wideout is in good form and has become the go-to target for the Denver Broncos. With a great week last week, is it time to offload and sell Sutton to the highest bidder?

Should I trade Courtland Sutton?

You may want to trade Courtland Sutton. He is coming off a great week, so it could be time to sell high. The player is good, but his situation could drastically change. The Broncos offense isn't exceptional this year, either.

Is it time to trade Courtland Sutton?

His value on our trade analyzer isn't very high, so be sure to check it out with any hypothetical trades. If you want to offer him for someone, check out what the value is and how it lines up with a potential trade.

Will Courtland Sutton play in Week 7?

Courtland Sutton is expected to play in Week 7. The star wide receiver hasn't been hurt very much and he's in perfect health heading into the matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

He is coming off a few very nice performances. Overall, he is WR30 for ESPN PPR leagues. He is scoring over 12 points per game and is coming off his best game of the season with 46 yards and a touchdown.

He's facing a tough matchup, but he is just about the only viable option on the Broncos offense when it comes to passing.

Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook 2023

Courtland Sutton is currently the top wide receiver in Denver. He's established his status over Marvin Mims and Jerry Jeudy. If Russell Wilson is throwing the ball, he's probably looking for Sutton. That has value in fantasy football.

However, that may not always be the case. The wide receiver is reportedly someone who is available in the trade market. Denver's expected to clean house a bit by the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Sutton, Jeudy, Patrick Surtain II and others are reportedly available. With Sutton playing much better than Jeudy, he's a prime trade candidate. That could mean two things.

First, he could be a wide receiver one on a better offense. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs need a top wide receiver and could add him if he were made available.

Secondly, he could see a demotion in role at his new team. Other teams need wide receivers, but only secondary ones. Think the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys or Baltimore Ravens.

If that happens, his role would shrink a bit, but he'd be in a better offense, so it might offset. Either way, a trade is possible and it could dramatically change his outlook overall.