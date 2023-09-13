Should I trade Dalvin Cook? Exploring fantasy projection for Jets RB after Aaron Rodgers' injury

Dalvin Cook is starting anew with the New York Jets despite having four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. His addition added depth to their running back rotation and boosted their chances of reaching Super Bowl LVIII.

Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury might significantly impact their title aspirations. However, the season goes on for fantasy football owners, especially those with Cook on their rosters. But is it time to put him up for trade after his Week 1 performance?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dalvin Cook Fantasy Projection for 2023

While Cook is a four-time Pro Bowler, he is expected to share snaps with Breece Hall. But after what transpired in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the former Florida State standout has been relegated to second in the depth chart.

Fantasy football websites noted this setup in their projections for Dalvin Cook in 2023. That’s why, from 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, they see him finishing with 760-865 yards and five to seven touchdowns.

Cook got additional points for his fantasy owners playing points-per-reception (PPR) formats when he had three receptions for 26 yards in the season-opener. Otherwise, his 13 carries for 33 rushing yards alone might lead him to the trading block.

But with Aaron Rodgers gone for the season, the New York Jets might implement a run-heavy approach to simply the game for Zach Wilson. That possibility translates to more opportunities for Cook, increasing his weekly production.

Hall’s health comes into consideration, too. His 127 rushing yards in Week 1 is a good indication that he’s healthy. However, his fantasy owners hope the ACL tear that abruptly ended his 2022 campaign won’t recur. He’s still a risk, considering he just got out of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list last month.

If Hall misses time due to injury, Dalvin Cook will take over, and his fantasy football stock will increase. Therefore, it’s best to retain Cook as a third running back or a flex option unless there are better options on the waiver wire.

Should I trade Dalvin Cook? Who should I trade the Jets RB for?

If you’ve given up on Dalvin Cook after Week 1, trading him is always an option. However, getting a player offering the same fantasy football value in return could be a challenge.

Likewise, your fellow players might not be interested in trading now because 16 regular season games are left to play. But if you insist on moving Cook, there are two running backs with comparable fantasy stock that you can get in return.

Results for a Dalvin Cook for David Montgomery trade. (Image credit: Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer)

Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer shows that trading Cook for David Montgomery is a fair swap. While Montogomery had 74 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the time will come when Jahmyr Gibbs will overtake him on the depth chart.

Results for a Dalvin Cook for Alexander Mattison trade. (Image credit: Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer)

Finally, you can trade Cook for Alexander Mattison, the running back who took over from him with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison had 34 rushing yards, 10 receiving yards, and a touchdown in their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But while the analyzer shows that it’s a good trade, try persuading those who own Mattison to facilitate a one-on-one exchange.