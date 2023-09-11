Should I trade Drake London after Week 1? Exploring fantasy projection for Falcons WR after Week 1

Drake London had a total nothing burger on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons. Not a single catch for a single yard was recorded by the talented young wide receiver. He was quite a high fantasy football pick (ESPN's 26th-ranked wide receiver), so is it worth trading him now?

Should I trade Drake London? Who should I trade Falcons WR for?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though he is WR1 in Atlanta, it's certainly worth considering a trade for him. He will probably be less of a focal point in the offense than Pitts moving forward, and that's when the Falcons actually throw the ball. London is talented and has a high ceiling, but he also has a very low floor in this offense.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Make this deal

Someone in a similar situation might be a target for you based on our trade analyzer. DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears is also in a run-heavy offense. However, the Bears won't be running as much as Atlanta, and Moore is the clear top target there. After an underwhelming Week 1, this could be a good trade for London owners.

Don't make this deal

You may also be considering trading for someone like Diontae Johnson. He could be the top target in a less run-heavy offense with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, this would not be an ideal trade as the analyzer showcases. The value just isn't there. Drake London's ceiling is way too high to consider dropping him for Johnson.

Exploring Drake London's fantasy projection

Against the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons showed how they might be playing all season. They threw the ball around 20 times and fed their running backs the ball on the ground. That led to nothing for Drake London and two catches for 44 yards for Pitts.

The duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson got more than the majority of the touches and they were dominant. That's how Atlanta will want to play, which doesn't bode well for London.

Even when top cornerback Jaycee Horn went out with a hamstring injury, the Falcons refused to try and get the ball to London. They were mostly content to run the ball over and over again.

In a tight game with a stronger competitor, they may be forced to throw more often. However, the Panthers were close for most of the game, even leading at one point. Still, the Falcons ran the ball aggressively.

All of this suggests that it could be a long season for the wideout who recorded over 800 yards through the air last season. His fantasy outlook certainly looks a lot more grim than it did prior to Week 1.