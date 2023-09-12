Should I trade Garrett Wilson? Exploring fantasy projection for Jets WR after Aaron Rodgers' injury

Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season last night against the Buffalo Bills, and that is not good for Garrett Wilson fantasy owners. He was a very good player last year, but most expected he could be in the top tier with Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Unfortunately, before any single pass could be completed to Wilson, Rodgers tore his Achilles. This is a devastating blow and it certainly impacts the fantasy outlook for the second-year wide receiver.

Garrett Wilson fantasy projection for 2023

Garrett Wilson no longer has the tremendous upside he once did. In games where Zach Wilson started last year, the target share was down for Wilson. This could be the trend again this year, but the WR2 behind Wilson is arguably not as strong.

Additionally, Wilson caught (a miraculous catch at that) a touchdown from Wilson last night, so there's hope that the third-year quarterback can feed him the targets he needs.

Regardless, the upside is seriously capped. Even a regressed Aaron Rodgers was going to be better for Wilson than his current situation. The team will likely begin to force the running game with Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall, which also doesn't bode well.

Few receivers are as talented as the former Ohio State product, but talent doesn't get fantasy points. Wilson was a very high pick in many drafts, but that likely would not be the case if drafting today.

He's not going to turn into a bench player or someone you need to consider cutting, but the high highs he could have reached feel impossible to get to now.

Should I trade Garrett Wilson? Who should I trade Jets WR for?

It may be a good idea to consider a trade for Garrett Wilson. The receiver's value is probably only going to go down, and you may be able to make a deal with someone off the fact that he scored 14 PPR points last night.

You may have to accept the fact that you won't get as much theoretical value for Wilson. He's still a good player, but he won't be as good. That matters a lot for a potential trade.

Our trade analyzer can help you figure out if you should or should not make a deal. For example, you may be considering trading Wilson, who could be at his highest value, for DJ Moore, who could be at his lowest. Our analysis doesn't believe that would be good at all.

Don't make this trade in fantasy football!

If someone were to offer you A.J. Brown, for example, then you'd be hard pressed to turn it down. Our analysis believes this is a fair trade, but it could be one that benefits you in the long run.

Make this fantasy trade!

Brown will remain valuable, but Wilson's stock could tank. This would be a good "sell high" deal for you. As always, consider the value and your roster makeup when making a deal.