Should I trade Joe Burrow after Week 1 bust vs Browns? Exploring fantasy projection for Bengals QB

Was it really Joe Burrow who showed up against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season? Or perhaps it was his clone from another universe? The Pro Bowl quarterback was awful during their season opener, finishing with only 82 passing yards.

Worst yet, he completed only 45.2 percent of his passes before hitting the sidelines. That isn’t very reassuring for a play-caller with a 68.3 completion percentage last season. Therefore, is trading Burrow away after his worst performance as a pro the right call?

Should I trade Joe Burrow? Who should I trade the Bengals QB for?

While his performance against the Cleveland Browns was alarming, trading Joe Burrow shouldn’t be an option after Week 1. Credit goes to Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for doing his job in dialing up constant pressure against the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals are known for slow starts over the last two seasons. In 2021, Cincinnati turned a 5-2 record into a 10-7 finish, earning them a Wild Card playoff berth. Despite having no home-field advantage, the Bengals made it to Super Bowl LVI.

A year later, they were at 4-4 before winning eight consecutive regular season games. They returned to the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Therefore, Burrow and the Bengals will bounce back from the beatdown they received from Cleveland. The Baltimore Ravens better be ready because Cincinnati will channel their frustrations to Week 2.

But if you’ve lost confidence after Burrow seemingly forgot how to play quarterback, there are only six quarterbacks that you must get in return. These play-callers are Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Justin Fields.

Here are the recommendations of Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer regarding a trade between Joe Burrow and the other quarterbacks mentioned above.

Exploring Joe Burrow’s Fantasy Projection for 2023

Fantasy football websites place Burrow’s projected stats at 4,480-4,935 yards and 32-39 touchdowns. Those numbers are worthy of another Pro Bowl consideration if he reaches or surpasses them. Unfortunately, he has a long way to go after a nightmarish Week 1.

It isn’t the ideal start for a quarterback who recently agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension. But he should be in a better situation for their upcoming game because he has a 3-2 record against the Ravens. He is projected to finish with 25 completions for 275 yards and two touchdowns versus Baltimore.

With the 2023 season just one week old, Burrow has plenty of opportunities to prove that Week 1 against the Browns was an exception, not the norm.