Should I trade for Jonathan Taylor? Exploring fantasy projection for Colts RB

Jonathan Taylor’s situation with the Indianapolis Colts remains messy after failing to get a contract extension. He is still with the squad despite being permitted to seek a trade. But without any takers, he is still under contract with Indianapolis for the 2023 season.

He must report for duty once he is off the Physically Unable to Perform list in Week 5. However, he might no longer play for the Colts due to trade rumors. With him potentially playing in a new environment, is trading for him a wise decision for your fantasy football team?

Jonathan Taylor’s Fantasy Projection for 2023

Taylor has done much with less. Remember that he still had a respectable 861 yards and four touchdowns last season despite playing only 11 games. While it’s a steep downfall from his 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, averaging 78.3 yards per game in 2022 is still impressive.

Therefore, Jonathan Taylor is still one of fantasy football's top running back options. Though he can only play a maximum of 13 regular season games, he is still projected to go beyond 900 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

Any fantasy team will benefit from those numbers. He could even obliterate those projections because he is coming off fresh after a lengthy recovery. But the biggest question about him is if he will wear the Indianapolis Colts uniform again this season.

Taylor must participate in team activities once included in the active roster. Otherwise, he might forfeit his pro-rated salary for that week. But his playing time, or if he plays at all, will depend on head coach Shane Steichen’s decision.

If Taylor plays for Indianapolis in 2023, he will eventually regain his starting position. Yes, Zack Moss looked undeniably impressive in their Week 2 game, with 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. But it could be fool’s gold because he did it against the Houston Texans, a team known for its terrible run defense.

He can use the final year of his rookie scale contract to audition for other teams by putting up a fantastic season. The Colts’ option of giving him the franchise tag in 2024 remains, but more teams will be interested in acquiring his services.

But if he gets a career reset via trade, Jonathan Taylor can make up for lost time and be the dominating running back he is. His stats will compound, especially if he joins a team with a solid offensive line.

Should I trade for Jonathan Taylor? Who should I trade the Colts RB for?

Get Jonathan Taylor if his fantasy owner in your league puts him up for trade. Despite his injuries, he is a consistent performer, making him a good source of points every week.

But even potential trading partners in fantasy football would like to get fair value. That’s why Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer proposes two win-win trades for Taylor.

First, trading Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell for Taylor benefits both sides. While he did not play in Week 2, Gainwell had 14 carries for 54 yards and four receptions for 20 yards in their season opener.

Second, swapping Gus Edwards for Jonathan Taylor is also a beneficial decision. Edwards will get more reps with the Baltimore Ravens after J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury. No wonder his rushing yards improved from 32 to 62 in Weeks 1 and 2. Edwards also scored a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Finally, trading Samaje Perine and Antonio Gibson for Taylor will also work. Their combined values as backups to Javonte Williams and Brian Robinson Jr. compensate for Taylor’s trade value.

