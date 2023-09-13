Should I trade Kyle Pitts after Week 1? Exploring fantasy projection for Falcons TE after Week 1

Kyle Pitts had yet another mediocre outing in Week 1. Fantasy owners have been waiting for him to live up to the potential he has since he was selected in the first round in 2021. Thus far, he's been a disappointment in that regard and fantasy managers may be looking to trade him after another down game.

Should I trade Kyle Pitts? Who should I trade Falcons TE for?

Even though he was disappointing, it's not time to panic and sell Kyle Pitts just yet. The Atlanta Falcons are going to be a run-heavy team, but they're not always going to be in run situations.

Better teams than the Carolina Panthers, those who can keep up or take a lead or stop the run on defense, will force the Falcons to take to the air, and Pitts stands to benefit the most from that.

There are always good trades out there for every player, and Pitts is no exception. It's all about the player you're getting in return. For example, our trade analysis doesn't think that Darren Waller for Pitts is a good trade.

Don't make this trade in fantasy

Pitts' upside is too great, especially at a shallow position such as tight end. However, if the person trying to get the Falcons star from you adds someone like Raheem Mostert to the mix, then it's a more fair trade that you can certainly make.

Make this trade if it's offered

It's all about value, but for now, there aren't many trades that will be all that worthwhile if it involves ditching Pitts after one week.

Kyle Pitts' fantasy outlook

Fantasy managers are still waiting for the dominant, league-winning tight end to show up. He hasn't yet, and may not with how the Falcons offense is set up. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier feasted in Week 1, and that's what the Falcons want to happen.

However, if and when they're forced to pass, Pitts is the top guy. Drake London, talented as he is, is not. Look at their first game as evidence. Pitts had 44 yards and London didn't register a catch, and that was without the Panthers' top cornerback.

Pitts also had a 20+ yard catch called back for offensive holding, so his day could have looked a lot better. If there's any Falcons pass-catcher to hold onto, it's probably Pitts.

Keep Kyle Pitts for now

Tight end is so weak that a low scoring total there isn't the end of the world, but the upside is still there. He'll have plenty of weeks like Week 1, but he can easily explode. That's the risk you take as a Pitts owner, but it's worth it in this case.