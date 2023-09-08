Should I trade Travis Kelce? Exploring 2023 fantasy projection for Chiefs TE

Travis Kelce is far and away the best tight end in the NFL and in fantasy football. He, however, didn't make his 2023 regular-season debut with the Chiefs against the Lions on Thursday night due to a bone bruise injury.

When he steps on the field this season, he will make an impact as he's done in seasons past.

The four-time All-Pro has finished as a TE1 or TE2 in fantasy since the 2016 season. Since the 2017 season, Kelce has been a top-15 player overall in fantasy. He's been a sure thing, and the 2023 season shouldn't be any different for owners.

Travis Kelce Fantasy Projection

The 2023 season will see Travis Kelce still be one of the top players in fantasy football. Kelce has been a favorite target of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes.

This season will be no different as Kelce is still on track for a 1,200-yard season with close to double-digit touchdowns.

Those projections are based on a 16-game schedule given his absence against the Detroit Lions in Week One. Looking at Kelce and his stats last season, he had 110 receptions, the second-most in a single season in franchise history.

His 1,338 yards were the fifth-most, while his 12 touchdowns are tied for the second-most. Needless to say, Mahomes found the tight end as often as he could in 2022. His projection this season leans towards the same.

Behind him on the depth chart is Noah Gray and Blake Bell. The duo combined for eight targets with five receptions and a touchdown by Bell versus the Lions.

Kelce's fantasy projection is on pace with Mark Andrews in terms of tight ends with high-end fantasy value. His health will be the determining factor for just how high-end Kelce can be in this Chiefs offense and in fantasy football.

Is Travis Kelce a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Kelce is as good as a fantasy pick as one can get because he's been a fantasy stud for seasons. He's the fifth-best player in the PPR leagues and the No. 1 TE.

This means he went early in a majority of drafts because his numbers are right up there in productions with the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill.

There's a gap when it comes to Kelce and fellow tight ends as Andrews and TJ Hockenson are the next closest to him. His projected 285.3 points is unheard of, but it's not out of the realm for him to even go over that mark.

Last season, saw him get 316.6 points in PPR leagues and the 12th most overall. A big part of that is the targets he got from Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback targeted Kelce 152 times, averaging 8.9 targets a game.

Fantasy owners taking the two-time Super Bowl-winning tight end won't be disappointed taking him that high. His age of 33 might scare off some, but he's a win-now player in any league format.

Passing on Kelce in a draft means you're expecting something better. Yet, there are a handful of players better in fantasy than him.

Who should I trade Travis Kelce for?

Now, fantasy football owners are wondering if there are any long-term issues with Kelce's leg. The reality is moving a player of his cailber is easier said than done but could see some movement, espcially in redraft.

The Sportskeeda optimizer generated a deal that is a fair return for the Chiefs star. Getting a star back for Kelce is key here and a haul of running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Chris Godwin does the trick.

The biggest part of the deal here is Henry, which would give you some help in the backfield if needed. Godwin is a player who can round out your skill position as trying to get another tight end back could be difficult.

Should you have a player like Hockenson or Andrews, it makes the trade even better. In redraft, Kelce is greatly valued more than in redraft than in dynasty as you can see.

Trading Kelce shouldn't be done unless you're looking to rebuild and get some depth elsewhere on the roster. In that case, get an offer like the one above and maybe a draft if possible.

It's important to note to be certain of Kelce's health as moving him could have negative consequences if you don't get a proper deal in return.