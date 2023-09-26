Mac Jones led his team to the first victory of the season on Sunday, with the New England Patriots beating the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets by a 15-10 scoreline in a game that was uninspiring to watch.

But even if Jones didn't have his best day, he was still in the spotlight following the game - just for the wrong reasons. The New England Patriots quarterback was accused by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner of giving him a punch in a personal area, leaving Gardner incredibly upset, which led to him pushing Mac Jones to the ground.

After the cornerback posted a video of Jones' dirty hit to prove that there was a reason for him to attack the quarterback out of the play, NFL fans criticized Mac Jones for another controversy regarding a dirty hit, labeling him as 'one of the dirtiest players in the league':

Mac Jones leads Patriots to first victory of the season

New England finally got its first win of the season with a tough 15-10 win over New York, extending its lead to an incredible 15 straight wins for the Patriots over the Jets. It wasn't the prettiest game in the world, but Mac Jones can breathe easier this week.

On the other side, it was another disappointing afternoon for the New York Jets, who don't know what to do with the quarterback position following the Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers. They might be hoping that the 2023 season ends quickly enough, because Rodgers has already made it clear he doesn't see this as a one-year project and he won't retire:

"Being able to win here would be really, really special. But why limit it to one? You know, I don't plan on this being a one-and-done.

"I think we're going to be competitive here for a long time. I want to be able to play a few good years here, and then hand it right back off to Zach and let him go for the next 15. And it'd be a really special, you know, 18 to 20-year run of great quarterback play."

In Week 4, the Jets will face the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys.