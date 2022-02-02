Should an NFL team take a chance on Tom Brady as GM?

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, and that means everyone wants to know what his next step will be. For now, the focus seems to be on spending more time with family.

The man known as "the GOAT" should have his pick of jobs and gigs after a legendary career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. That is true for both business and media ventures. If Brady wants a job, it won't be hard to get.

But what about a job in an NFL front office? Specifically, running a team. One option for the former quarterback could be to try his hand as a general manager. Would a team give him that opportunity after his fantastic playing career?

Tom Brady knows what top talent looks like, but how will he fare with scouting?

Someone with so much NFL success knows what talented players look like. Brady played along some top talents and also elevated everyone around him. But does that mean he can scout college players and make draft picks and trades that could make or break an NFL franchise?

That is tough to say. Brady as a head coach would be one thing. He spent two decades in an NFL locker room and seemed to be a peacemaker during his years in New England when Bill Belichick was harsh with his players.

But the former quarterback has no experience in scouting or making deals. The only comparable task would be telling Belichick he wanted a certain player because of how great they looked on the field.

Of course, a GM does rely on a large staff of scouts. John Elway of the Denver Broncos is a former player who comes to mind as a notable executive. John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers is another. Both have had their fair share of success alongside notable failures.

So there is precedent to hire a famous former player in the front office. And there is also proven success for those individuals. Overall, a team taking a chance on Brady would not be some shocking move. Anyone who criticized the move would be directed to the fact that he is not the first one in this scenario.

The question now is whether Brady would even want such a grueling job. He retired at the age of 44 at the peak of his abilities. If he wanted to, he could have kept on playing. But it seems like he is over the daily grind of being in the NFL.

Being a GM would mean he gets no days off, even in the offseason. He would be even busier once the season ends and draft preparation begins. So if his goal is truly to spend time with family and lay low, a team would have a tough time luring him back to the league. It's not like he needs the money either.

