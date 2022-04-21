Should the Packers go all-in for Deebo Samuel to provide Aaron Rodgers the firepower he needs?

The Green Bay Packers are desperate for a splash signing this offseason aside from the huge deal that kept Aaron Rodgers in town after rumors of a split ran wild for two years.

Retaining Rodgers was the first and most important task of the offseason. However, it won't matter if he has no one talented to throw the ball to in 2022. Davante Adams was his most reliable No. 1 receiver, and the plan was for both to run it back again this year.

But things did not go according to plan. Either Adams was upset the team would not commit to him early on, or he no longer wanted to play with Rodgers. Perhaps he just wanted to team up with former college teammate Derek Carr. Irrespective of what the reason could have been, he is gone. That leaves Sammy Watkins the most notable addition at wide receiver for Green Bay this offseason.

Yet, there is hope for a big move now that Deebo Samuel has shocked the NFL world by requesting a trade away from the San Francisco 49ers. Some fans may wonder if the Packers should try to swing a deal to land the talented offensive star. The answer seems like an obvious one.

The Green Bay Packers can save their offseason by landing Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay must at least try to get Samuel. The only thing holding them back might be the 49ers' refusal to trade him to another NFC contender.

But let's say all offers will be considered. First, can the Packers do this? They were trying to keep Adams on what would have been a record deal at the time, so money does not appear to be the issue. Like other front offices around football, they could make it work by moving money around.

Retaining Rodgers means it is Super Bowl-or-bust until the day he retires. Otherwise, there was no point in bringing him back for $50 million annually after drafting Jordan Love in 2020.

The team must try to land a star like Samuel to make the commitment worth it. There should be no question of him fitting in either, as head coach Matt LaFleur spent years working alongside Kyle Shanahan. The head coach's system will cater to Samuel if the team spends $25-30 million annually on the dynamic player.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman This Packers WR room of Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb is gonna be fun to watch. This Packers WR room of Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb is gonna be fun to watch.

Landing the star receiver may also convince Rodgers to stick around for more than a year. A new core will be established on offense as Green Bay will look to take advantage of a wide-open NFC. This deal may also mean the 49ers are out of contention, at least in 2022.

The cost of trade should not matter. Green Bay must maximize Rodgers' remaining time in town. They can go after Samuel, try to win a Super Bowl, and deal with the consequences down the line when the salary cap should have realistically increased.

Edited by Piyush Bisht