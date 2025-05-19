Should Steelers trade for Kyler Murray? Exploring potential packages with Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future

Despite all of the offseason rumors, Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent and not a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, with the NFL season quickly approaching, the Steelers may need to make a choice between being proactive and reactive.

Pittsburgh has one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Mike Tomlin, an elite level defensive unit that features T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, and top offensive weapons in DK Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth. The only glaring weakness is the QB position, something that could be fixed through a trade for a top QB.

Yes, Rodgers may end up signing for the Steelers, but he expects to be a one year rental player and not the long term answer at the position. The Steelers could decide to find their QB of the future in a trade with an NFC team this offseason, one that both has major upside and is comfortable playing in a run first style that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and head coach Tomlin prefer to operate in.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is an elite runner of the football, has operated in a run first style of game throughout his career, yet also has much more upside as a passer than anyone the Steelers have had since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

Murray has averaged approximately 3,250 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 503 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns per season since entering the league as the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, he may cost the Steleers some substantial captial moving forward.

How could the Steelers structure a trade for Kyler Murray? Would it make the Steelers a playoff team?

Both trade compensation and contract terms may be problematic for the Steelers hopes of acquiring Murray, however, the franchise has shown with DK Metcalf that they are willing to spend money if it means improving the roster.

According to Spotrac, Murray is set to earn $43,325,677 in 2025, a value that would likely need to be slightly restructured in order for the Steelers to make the cap situation work next year. Furthermore, the price for a proven starting QB would likely be a first round selection in the NFL Draft, as well as a lower round pick or an established player.

However, should he join the Steelers and the franchise can figure out a way to make it work, it would be hard to imagine Pittsburgh not taking a step in the right direction in 2025. The Steelers have consistently made the playoffs over the past decade, despite not having strong QB play. Murray would be the best QB at the position in years should he join the team, something that should lead to greater club success next year.

