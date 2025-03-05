Should the Titans trade back in 2025 NFL Draft? Why Mike Borgonzi should keep all ears open with No. 1 pick

Mike Borgonzi and the Tennessee Titans have plenty of work ahead of them. After struggling to produce in the 2024 season, the team managed to land the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Typically, the top spot is automatically a quarterback selection.

However, while landing a quarterback would make sense, the Titans general manager must also entertain what he could get if he refused to take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and traded back instead.

Reasons why Mike Borgonzi should entertain trading top pick

Greater number of picks to fill multiple spots on roster

Mike Borgonzi at 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

First, Mike Borgonzi's choice to trade back would mean turning one pick into multiple picks for the Tennessee Titans. Not every player is guaranteed to hit, so taking multiple shots at the dartboard many times offers a higher return in the end than going all-in on one prospect.

Going all-in with the top pick makes the assessment a simple pass-fail. Trading the pick for multiple picks and landing at least one starter makes things less clear, which may help Borgonzi in the long run.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are not on the level of the 2024 and 2023 NFL Draft class

Cam Ward at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

It's been said by analysts and experts across the zeitgeist. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward don't quite stack up the same as the 2024 NFL Draft class. While they could be wrong and Ward and Sanders will aim to make it so, getting more picks and letting another team take the risk with either quarterback makes plenty of sense.

Sanders has just two years under his belt in college, so he would be a relatively raw prospect to coach up. Ward has a transfer under his belt, so that is reason for concern. Unlike other prospects in past seasons, there are cons to both quarterback's resumes.

Could still get a quarterback later

Jaxson Dart at 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Even if Mike Borgonzi were to trade back and miss out on Shedeur Sanders and/or Cam Ward, there are still other quarterbacks he could pursue. Jaxson Dart is turning heads but is expected to be a late first or early second-round pick. Quinn Ewers is climbing some draft boards.

NFL history is littered with quarterbacks who didn't get chosen at the top of the pecking order. Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, Tony Romo. Kurt Warner, Dak Prescott, and Kirk Cousins are all examples of franchise quarterbacks who didn't get the Day 1 spotlight. Mike Borgonzi could still find their quarterback and make a profit at the same time.

