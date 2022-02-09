Should Tom Brady consider returning to the NFL?

Tom Brady announced his retirement, seemingly ending the best career in NFL history. The 44-year-old played at an elite level up through his final season, and now he gets to enjoy life at home with seven Super Bowl rings and a list of records that will be hard for anyone to match for quite some time.

We say "seemingly" because Brady has teased a potential return to the NFL in the future. He did so on his Let's Go podcast with the interesting quote "never say never."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Tom Brady on pausing his career at age 44.



"It's certainly not that I can't play, or continue to play,"



Brady later added that while he's not looking to return to the NFL: "Never say never."



Brady never did use the word "Retire" in his IG announcement.



So is the quarterback simply stepping away from the game, instead of retiring? Such a situation may mean every team with a sudden quarterback need during the 2022 season will call him. The same could be true in the 2023 offseason if he wants to come back for one more year.

We all know Brady can likely return and play at a high level, even later into his 40s. But is it a good idea?

A major pro and con to Tom Brady returning for another season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let's say he takes a full year off and wants to consider a return in 2023. The pro to his return is that he is completely fresh. He gets a year away from taking a beating on the field and is also away from the daily wear and tear of training. This can all be done while he sticks with his TB12 method, staying healthier than most his age.

He would be able to basically pick where he wants to go on a one-year deal to chase a Super Bowl. The hype would be tough to fathom, and he would return a hero to whatever city he signs with. The fans are huge winners here as the entire season would be focused on Brady.

But there is still a major con to him coming back, and it has nothing to do with the fans. The whole point of him retiring, or stepping away, was to spend more time with family and take a break from decades of football. He may decide he wants to return, only to change his mind halfway through.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement.



(via Let's Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) Tom Brady shared his thoughts on possibly coming out of retirement.(via Let's Go! Podcast/SiriusXM) https://t.co/EIfrVYAZcU

The reasoning behind his move is important, and he has to make sure he doesn't chase glory one more time at the risk of ruining what could be a nice second chapter to his life.

There is also the talk of his legacy. Nothing would be worse than Brady returning, only to miss the playoffs or have a bad season. That would not diminish his legacy at all, but it would take away from the fact he retired as the GOAT. One more run may not be necessary, especially when considering an eighth Super Bowl is not guaranteed at all.

