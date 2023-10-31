Should you trade Austin Ekeler? Exploring fantasy projection for Chargers RB in Week 9 

Austin Ekeler is a fantasy football superstar in the eyes of many fantasy managers thanks to his production over the last two seasons. Entering this season, he had reached 300+ PPR points in those seasons. Ekeler finished fourth overall with 372.7 points last season and ninth in 2021 with 343.8 points.

In the 2023 season, he's in the top 30 in total fantasy points amongst running backs. Ekeler missed time due to an ankle injury which explains the production.

The question that managers are having is to move on from the 28-year-old in fantasy. Let's see if trading the Los Angeles Chargers start can help your fantasy team

Should you trade Austin Ekeler? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Should I Trade Austin Ekeler this week?

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

In most fantasy leagues, we've reached the trade deadline as it's now or never to move Ekeler. This depends upon factors such as which type of league you're in and your record. If you're in a redraft league, keeping him would be ideal as he still has value there.

However, in a dynasty league, Ekeler is a trade asset for his age, and his recent injury might be a long-term concern. There are several trades to be made when it comes to Ekeler thanks to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer.

A fantasy manager could get New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson and a middle-first-round pick for Ekeler.

Trading Austin Ekeler using the Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

If in need of a young wide receiver, a fantasy manager might get Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London and a middle-first-round pick:

Trading Ekeler using the Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Moving on from a player like Ekeler isn't easy but getting assets if rebuilding is key and he can yield a nice haul. Use the trade analyzer to seek out other possible moves to best help your team.

Will Austin Ekeler play in Week 9?

The Chargers star should be full-go in Week 9 as the Chargers travel cross-country to face the New York Jets. Ekeler played well against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 with 94 yards receiving and a touchdown in the 30-13 win. He also had 15 carries for 29 yards. Ekeler could be in for another great game against a very good Jets defense.

Austin Ekeler Fantasy Projection in 2023

Barring another injury, Ekeler will be a must-start for the rest of the season. According to FantasyPros, the Los Angeles running back is on pace for his third straight 300-point fantasy season at 297.4 points. His upside is still there for fantasy managers given the touches in the Chargers running and passing game.

