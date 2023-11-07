Should you trade Bijan Robinson? Week 10 fantasy projection for Falcons RB

Bijan Robinson was hyped as one of the best rookie running backs in years. However, he hasn't been able to dominate quite to the level many were expecting.

As such, some managers might be entertaining an escape route via trade. Should you pull the trigger and get out from Robinson? Here's a look at what a potential trade could look like and whether now is the time to move on.

Should I trade Bijan Robinson this week?

In a word, no. While his stock has taken a hit this season, Robinson has a perfect matchup opportunity this week as the Falcons take on either rookie Clayton Tune or a rusty Kyler Murray. The Falcons should be able to nab a lead, netting extra carries for Robinson.

It could be his best week of the year. However, in Week 11 with his stock sky-high, one could get a big haul for the running back. Of course, the tough part will be resisting the urge to keep him as he appears to trend up. For those dead set on moving on this week, here are some examples of players worth making the trade for, courtesy of Sportskeeda's Fantasy Trade Analyzer.

Will Bijan Robinson play in Week 10?

Robinson surprised a lot of managers on October 22nd's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he carried the ball just once. However, unless a surprise illness pops up again, he should be good to go for Week 10's battle against the Arizona Cardinals.

Bijan Robinson's fantasy projection in 2023

The running back has been solid in the yardage department, racking up 517 yards and averaging 5.0 yards per carry in his rookie season. However, he's been a massive disappointment in the red zone with just one rushing touchdown this season. With the season still hovering around the mid-way point, he's on pace to double his yardage this season, crossing the 1000-yard mark.

However, the bigger question is whether he'll be used in the red zone more. If that happens, the back could jump into being a top-three back in the league from a fantasy perspective. As it stands, assuming that doesn't happen, Robinson could cross 200 total points on the year and 100 total points over the remaining two months of the season.