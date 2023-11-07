Should you trade Gus Edwards? Week 10 fantasy projection for Ravens RB

Gus Edwards's fantasy value has skyrocketed after his effort in Week 9 against the Seahawks. It yielded 17.2 points in PPR fantasy leagues, helping some team win their matchups.

It marked his third straight game with at least 15 points in PPR this season. His 108.5 fantasy points this season are already the second-highest in his NFL career.

Fantasy owners who have Edwards on their team can look to move him for some value. Let's explore whether one should trade Edwards at this point in fantasy football.

Should you trade Gus Edwards this week?

Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards

This is an interesting question, as the trade deadline is still there in some fantasy leagues. The running back position is a hot commodity in fantasy, as there are only a handful of consistent performers.

Ahead of the Week 9 game versus Seattle, the Baltimore Ravens running back had back-to-back games with 20+ fantasy points.

Trading him this week should be on the table. There are two types of trades to consider here based on one's current win-loss record in their league. Using Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer, here are two types of trades to consider.

If you're in rebuild mode, try getting a long-term option for your team in a dynasty league. Go after Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to build around him in the future:

Trading Gus Edwards using the Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer.

However, should you need a piece to get over the top in your league, go after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams:

Trading Edwards using the Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

There's no guarantee that his fantasy value will be any higher with the trade deadline looming. The best advice is to find the best possible deal that benefits the team, either in the intermediate or the future.

Will Gus Edwards play in Week 10?

Edwards should be in the Ravens backfield with quarterback Lamar Jackson as the team faces the Cleveland Browns at home. The Ravens running back had five carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

He will face a Browns defense tied for the sixth-fewest rushing yards allowed per game this season. Yet, Cleveland has allowed over 100 yards a game over their last three games.

Gus Edwards's fantasy projection in 2023

Per FantasyPros, Edwards exceeded his fantasy projection in 2023 with 108.5 PPR points. Being the Ravens' No. 1 running back means he'll get more carries in the offense over teammate Justice Hill.

The 28-year-old is on pace to exceed his best season in fantasy, which was 128.2 points in the 2020 season.