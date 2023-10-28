Should you trade Josh Jacobs? Week 8 fantasy projection for Raiders RB

Josh Jacobs is in a slump compared to his numbers from last season. The Las Vegas Raiders running back had 121 carries for 676 rushing yards and six touchdowns through his first seven games last year. Jacobs also averaged 4.9 yards per carry in 2022.

This year, he has 347 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 118 carries. He’s getting relatively the same number of opportunities but isn’t producing the same output. Worst yet, he had negative two yards in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

While the Raiders offense has generally struggled, there’s still reason to hold on to last season’s rushing yards leader.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Jacobs' Fantasy Projection post-Week 7

Before the 2023 NFL season began, fantasy football websites projected Jacobs to finish with 1,500 rushing yards. But based on his current production, he is on track to finish with only 843 yards. Hence, his fantasy numbers will also take a hit.

In Week 8, the Raiders will face the Detroit Lions, a team that ranks second in rushing yards allowed (76.3) per game. That’s why fantasy sites see Jacobs getting 53-60 rushing yards and two or three receptions for 18-26 yards.

He is also expected to finish with 255 fantasy points this season, a far cry from his 303 points in half-PPR mode last season. But Josh Jacobs can turn his game up a notch when needed. Their remaining schedule also bodes well for elevating his numbers.

Why you shouldn’t trade Josh Jacobs

While the Detroit Lions don’t surrender many rushing yards, they also give up the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs. But looking at the Raiders’ remaining schedule, Josh Jacobs will have more opportunities to pad his numbers.

After the Lions, the only tough matchups for Jacobs are the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs twice. The Chiefs surrender 14 fantasy points per game to running backs, the fifth-fewest through seven weeks. Playing at home in one of those games could help Josh Jacobs buck the trend.

Meanwhile, the Vikings give up 105.6 rushing yards (15th) and 15 fantasy points (sixth-fewest) per game. However, they will be playing at Allegiant Stadium, giving Jacobs' performance a boost.

Outside of those matchups, Jacobs should cruise through their other games. After Detroit are the New York Giants, a team ranked 27th in rushing yards allowed (137.3) and gave up the ninth-most fantasy points (21.7) for running backs.

Through Week 7, the Miami Dolphins surrendered 18.7 fantasy points, the 15th-most per game. The Los Angeles Chargers are 13th in fantasy points allowed despite ranking tenth in rushing yards given.

Finally, the Raiders will close their season against the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos. The Colts allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game, while the Broncos are the worst, giving up 33.8 fantasy points. Therefore, Josh Jacobs should pick up the pace, keeping his fantasy football owners happy.