Should you trade Justin Jefferson? Exploring fallout of Kirk Cousins' injury heading into Week 9 fantasy football

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL at the moment and clearly the most consistently productive fantasy football option in his position.

The record-setting start to his career understandably made him one of the most targeted players in fantasy drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He was selected as the first overall pick in many of them.

After another dominant start to the year, Jefferson is in a completely different situation ahead of Week 9. In addition to his own injury that he has been dealing with, the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback Kirk Cousins just suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This creates a rare scenario where managers may want to consider exploring trade options for Jefferson.

Should I trade Justin Jefferson this week?

Jefferson trade

Justin Jefferson's trade value in fantasy football is much lower in Week 9 than it was priorto the start of the 2023 NFL season. However, now may still be the best time to cash in on him.

A legitimate case can be made for his fantasy outlook tanking for the remainder of the year. Some around the league even think that the Vikings may shut him down until next year.

The superstar wide receiver is currently on the injured reserve list and stated himself that he is currently in no rush to try and make a comeback. Paired with Kirk Cousins suffering a season-ending injury, he may be even less motivated now.

Cousins has always been his quarterback and rookie Jaren Hall is a significant downgrade.

While all of this is speculation, it could potentially become a reality.

Even if Jefferson does return, he is unlikely to be as productive with Hall, or any backup, than he was with Cousins. The latter has notably been a top-10 fantasy football quarterback this year.

This is what makes Jefferson a possible trade candidate.

For managers looking to swap him to another team, the fantasy football trade analyzer suggests asking for a package of multiple high-upside players in return. He could realistically demand three starters in a return package, such as Diontae Johnson, Dalton Kincaid, and Zack Moss.

Will Justin Jefferson play in Week 9?

Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was placed on the injured reserve list ahead of the Minnesota Vikings' Week 6 game. The official rules require him to miss a minimum of four weeks, meaning he is first eligible to return in Week 10.

He will not be available to play in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons and the timeline for return is still unclear at this point.

Justin Jefferson Fantasy Projection in 2023

Justin Jefferson has been absolutely spectacular since being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings three years ago.

Since entering the NFL, he leads all players in many categories, including receiving yards and fantasy points. Many managers had him ranked the number-one overall player in fantasy drafts this year and for good reason.

The issue with Jefferson for the remainder of the 2023 fantasy football season is centered around injuries to himself and Kirk Cousins. No timetable for his return has been officially released by the Vikings, putting his availability in serious jeopardy.

If he does return at all this year, he will have to play without Cousins for the first time, so his volume could potentially take a hit.