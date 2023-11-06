Should you trade for Trey McBride? Week 10 fantasy projection for Cardinals TE 

Trey McBride isn't a household name in the NFL, but fantasy leagues are won by finding players before they pop.

The Cardinals aren't a team many are paying attention to, especially after trading Joshua Dobbs, so they could be a diamond in the rough at tight end. That said, is McBride worth the cost of his addition? Here's a look:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should I trade for Trey McBride this week?

Trey McBride at Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals tight end had a quiet week in Week 9, catching three of five targets for 22 yards. However, the true selling point of him is what he did in Week 8. McBride had 14 targets, 10 catches, 95 yards and a touchdown. If a move is made for him now while his stock is low, it could be a low-risk, high-reward action.

If the price is right, now could be a sneaky good time to make the move. However, he's not a player that should be had at all costs. Here are few examples of McBride's value using Taysom Hill, Chuba Hubbard, and Tyler Higbee using Sportskeeda's Trade Analyzer.

How much is too much feat. Taysom Hill

An example of a fair trade feat. Chuba Hubbard

An example of a steal trade feat. Tyler Higbee

Will Trey McBride play in Week 10?

Trey McBride at Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The team's offense is massively afflicted with injuries at the moment, but McBride isn't listed with any problems. As such, he should be a full go as one of the seemingly few healthy players in Week 10. This should be an added bonus to his value.

Trey McBride fantasy projection in 2023

McBride at Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals are in a shaky place. They just traded Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings, and backup Clayton Tune led the team to a 27-0 shutout loss against the Cleveland Browns. That said, with seemingly Kyler Murray set to (hopefully) return next week, the offense should be back in business shortly.

However, the longer Kyler Murray sits out, the further he hampers McBride's value. So far, the tight end has eclipsed his rookie season's numbers in just nine games.

In 2022, he had 29 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in 13 starts with the Arizona Cardinals. This year, he has racked up 28 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown in just four starts and nine games of action.

As such, with the season just a hair beyond the halfway point, he's set for about another 300 yards or so and another touchdown over the remaining stretch through the holidays.